The Last of Us: Ben Mendelsohn Warns Pedro Pascal Not to "F**k Up" HBO Show

Star Wars and Marvel actor Ben Mendelsohn went out of his way to warn Pedro Pascal to make sure they didn't mess up The Last of Us HBO series. For years, Sony has been trying to figure out how to adapt Naughty Dog's emotional survival horror game in some capacity. At one point, Sam Raimi was attached to help with a film adaptation, but it fell apart. HBO eventually swooped up the rights and attached Chornobyl's Craig Mazin as one of the key creatives on the project with franchise co-creator Neil Druckmann also serving as a writer and producer. The show would also go on to cast incredible talent such as Pedro Pascal in the role of Joel, meaning a lot of great people are backing this series.

Many fans have put their trust into all of these creatives, especially after seeing the first teaser trailer for HBO's The Last of Us. However, one fan has issued their excitement for the show with a warning. As spotted by Twitter user @rejectedhannah, Captain Marvel and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Ben Mendelsohn commented on Pedro Pascal's Instagram post about the show's recently confirmed release date. Mendelsohn noted that Pascal and crew "better not have f**ked it up". He went on to note that it's one of the greatest console games ever made and that the show looks very promising, but hopes they didn't "half step" it. It's obvious this is all being said with a cheeky tone and love, so don't take it too seriously. Needless to say, Mendelsohn appears to be very invested in The Last of Us and will clearly be tuning in week to week!

Ben Mendelssohn is just like me pic.twitter.com/cATmFoLLYY — Hannah 🍂 (@rejectedhannah) November 3, 2022

As of right now, it remains to be seen just how good this show is. However, it looks like it's going to be very faithful to the acclaimed games while also adding new spins to make it fresh for everyone. The show's first season will cover the first game, but it's unclear if a hypothetical season will cover the second game or go in a different direction.

The Last of Us premieres on HBO on January 15th, 2022. Are you excited for The Last of Us? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.