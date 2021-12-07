The Last of Us HBO Series Casts Nick Offerman as Bill

The upcoming The Last of Us HBO series has officially cast Nick Offerman as Bill, it was confirmed today. The announcement comes on the heels of reports that Offerman, perhaps best known for his role as Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation, had joined the cast. It’s unclear just how much of the series Offerman will appear in, or when the series might actually end up releasing, though it is known that he will feature alongside Murray Bartlett as Frank. The two characters are described as isolated survivalists living in a town by themselves. Bill notably featured heavily in a popular segment of the original The Last of Us video game.

According to Variety, which shared the official casting announcement, Offerman as Bill is actually a recasting of Con O’Neill. O’Neill had been slated to play the role but was reportedly forced to back out due to a scheduling conflict of some kind. Developer Naughty Dog confirmed the announcement of Offerman as Bill itself on social media, welcoming the actor to the adaptation.

Welcome to The Last of Us, @Nick_Offerman! We're so stoked to see you bring Bill to our TV screens!https://t.co/oxluGsllMU — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) December 7, 2021

“Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus,” said Craig Mazin, who developed the TV series with Druckmann, when the HBO series was first announced. “Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I’m so honored to do it in partnership with Neil.”

As noted above, it is currently unclear exactly when HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation might release. Announced cast for the title includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, and more. The show is developed and written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who will executive produce as well. Carolyn Strauss and Naughty Dog co-president Evan Wells will also executive produce, and The Last of Us show is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions — which makes it the first television series for PlayStation Productions. The Last of Us Part II is now available for PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming HBO adaptation right here.

