The Last of Us Star Bella Ramsey Praises HBO's TV Adaptation

Bella Ramsey, the star of HBO's upcoming series The Last of Us, believes that those who adore the video game will be very pleased with this new TV adaptation. Despite the fact that filming on The Last of Us has now wrapped up, fans have still seen nothing from the show outside of a couple of images. Whenever the first trailer for the series does happen to arrive, though, Ramsey thinks that those who are longtime fans of the franchise will be very happy with what they see.

In a new conversation with SheKnows, Ramsey opened up a bit more about The Last of Us and how she thinks it will be received by viewers. Although she didn't offer up many specifics about the show, she did broadly state that it stays true to the story seen in the original 2013 PlayStation game.

"I think people are going to love [the adaptation]. I know there were people worried about it, of course. When something is so precious to you as a viewer — as a gamer — of course you're going to be worried about the adaptation. But honestly, I think people are going to love it," Ramsey said. "It very much follows the emotional beats of the game, and it's very respectful of the game and honors the game. But [the live-action series adaptation] brings a new life into it. It explores different avenues that weren't explored so much in the game. I do think people are going to love it. I hope they do. It was so much fun to make, such an experience. I hope that [audiences] feel that experience too when they come on the adventure with us."

Likely the most notable thing that Ramsey mentions in this statement is in regard to the "different avenues" that The Last of Us will explore when compared to the game. We already knew that the show would introduce new moments that weren't seen in the video game, but we have yet to know what exactly this will look like. As such, even those who have played the game multiple times should have some surprises in store with this adaptation.

HBO still hasn't given a specific release date for The Last of Us, but we do know that the show won't premiere until some point in early 2023. In the coming weeks or months, we should finally get our first look at the series via a new trailer. Whenever that trailer does drop, we'll be sure to share it with you here on ComicBook.com.

