Hellblade Developer Ninja Theory Announces Project: Mara

Ninja Theory is working on a new experience called Project: Mara that’ll give a harrowing look at mental terror, the developer announced on Wednesday. The creators of the Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice game and its upcoming sequel revealed a first look at the game this week in a teaser trailer along with some insights into the game. It’s currently in development at Ninja Theory and “could become a new storytelling medium,” according to the creators.

Project: Mara will look to recreate “the horrors of the mind,” according to Ninja Theory. It’s an experimental title, and we only see a brief glimpse of it in the teaser trailer, but it already looks like a tense, claustrophobic experience from what’s been shown.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The teaser trailer was part of Ninja Theory’s first “Dreadnought” development diary where it talked about its ongoing projects. At five minutes and 55 seconds into the trailer, we see the first look at Project: Mara that can be seen above.

“Project: Mara will be a real-world and grounded representation of mental terror,” Ninja Theory’s commercial director Dom Matthews said. “Based on real lived experience accounts and in-depth research, our aim is to recreate the horrors of the mind as accurately and realistically as possible. Project: Mara will be an experimental title and a showcase of what could become a new storytelling medium.”

More details shared in the developer diary said that the game would feature only one character and only one setting. It’s unclear from the teaser and the details provided how Ninja Theory plans on crafting a new storytelling medium through Project: Mara, but the series of developer diaries where it was revealed seems to be the place to look if you want to know more about the game in the future.

Microsoft previously acquired Ninja Theory back in 2018 and added it to the Xbox Game Studios family. Known most recently for their work on Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, the studio’s first release under the studio will be Bleeding Edge, the multiplayer game set for a March release. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II was announced late last year as a sequel to the first Hellblade game and one of two known exclusives coming to the Xbox Series X.