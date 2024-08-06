Helldivers 2 Releases Escalation of Freedom Update, New Patch Notes

Helldivers 2 players have a lot to look forward to in the game now that the Escalation of Freedom update is out as of Tuesday. Billed as the biggest Helldivers 2 update that the game’s ever gotten, Escalation of Freedom includes things like a new swamp world on which players will do battle as well as new types of Terminids and Automaton to contend with. For those looking for an even greater challenge in Helldivers 2, the same update also introduced an even harder difficulty level with Difficulty Level 10: Super Helldive added to the game.

Some of these new features included in the latest Helldivers 2 update were previewed ahead of time, but with Escalation of Freedom out today, we’ve gotten a more comprehensive look at everything that’s new thanks to the patch notes that go along with the update. Those patch notes include balance changes for several different weapons and Stratagems as well as some adjusted (and some new) environmental hazards found on different planets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The full patch notes for Helldivers 2‘s Escalation of Freedom update can be found below, minus the bugfixes:

Major Updates

Difficulty Level 10 – Super Helldive

A new, extreme difficulty level designed for the most experienced and skilled Helldivers, featuring formidable new enemies and intense challenges.

New mission objectives

Two new secondary objectives will soon be active on a planet near you! These faction-specific optional objectives will have you assaulting Automaton human processing plants to destroy their evil Bio-Processor, and venturing deep into Terminid territory to extract with a living larva sample that the bugs will do anything to get back!

Bigger enemy outposts

Assault Terminid strongholds and Automaton fortresses in the new difficulty Super Helldive.

The challenge will be great but the rewards even greater. Search the conquered outposts thoroughly for the confidential data and make sure to extract with it. May liberty guide your path.

New Bugs and Bots

New and enhanced threats to freedom emerge. Guess who’s back to bug you again? The Impaler returns, burrowing its head and popping tentacles from the ground to catch you off guard. Watch out for its lethal limbs, but don’t miss its weak spot when it digs in – it seems like self-preservation still isn’t its strong suit!

The Impaler however is not all. Prepare for the rest of the formidable foes! The Rocket Tank rolls in with heavy armor and devastating firepower. The Reinforced Scout Strider now has its previously vulnerable spot fortified and boasts two rockets on each side for greater firepower! The Spore Charger fearlessly invades through the thick acidic fog, accompanied by an Alpha Commander, watch out for its friends!

New swamp planet

Prepare to dive down into an eerie and foggy version of the swamp planet. Keep your wits about you and do not let fear take hold.

New environmental hazards

Acid Storms – Temporarily lowers armor for enemies and the player. Make use of this but stay on high alert Helldivers.

Balancing

SG-8S Slugger

Increased stagger force

Increased spread

Increased drag

SG-225IE Breaker Incendiary

Decreased number of magazines from 6 to 4

Increased recoil from 28 to 41

GP-31 Grenade Pistol

Decreased ammo capacity from 8 to 6

Increased the number of rounds replenished from an ammo box from 2 to 4

CB-9 Exploding Crossbow

Is now one-handed

AX/AR-23 Guard Dog

Increased number of magazines from 6 to 8

Orbital Walking Barrage

Increased number of salvos 3 to 5

Decreased movement speed by 40%

Orbital 120mm HE Barrage

Decreased cooldown from 240s to 180s

Reduced time between salvoes

Gameplay