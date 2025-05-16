Helldivers 2 Heart of Democracy Update Leaked by PlayStation

A recent leak has revealed another update, Heart of Democracy, is coming soon for Helldivers 2. This comes not long after the long-awaited update that added the Illuminate and weapon customization to the game. This leak was quickly removed, but fans managed to capture screenshots of the supposed Heart of Democracy update planned for May 20th, possibly confirming the suspicions of a final confrontation against the Illuminate on Super Earth. The update video itself hints at this, and players provided supporting evidence. This leak may be the final piece of the puzzle to confirm the Illuminate landing on Super Earth.

The leaked announcement comes from Sony’s Czech Republic branch. In a social media post, it was revealed a major update, titled Heart of Democracy, would be released on May 20th. While not much is known due to the leaked nature, fans have assumed it refers to Super Earth and that players would battle the Illuminate here. While taken down, Helldivers 2 fan Iron_S1ghts managed to capture it beforehand.

Fans have pointed out that most of the new missions in the most recent update task the player with delaying or slowing down the Illuminate. The Illuminate are a powerful force in Helldivers 2 and have been teased for a long time. It wouldn’t be surprising for Arrowhead Games to have something major planned for a final confrontation, and Super Earth is the perfect battleground.

Another factor supporting this timeline is the lack of enemies added in the update. Arrowhead Games has teased this faction for a long time and this update doesn’t seem to do it justice. Unless you consider the May 20th release as the main portion of the update and the previous update as a sneak peek. This smaller release with few enemies could also act as a scouting party for the Illuminate to come.

Only time will tell, but there isn’t long to wait before May 20th and fans see if this leak is real. Do you think the Illuminate will attack in full on May 20th and bring the fight to Super Earth? Let us know in the comments below!