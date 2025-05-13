Helldivers 2 Just Added a Major Feature Fans Have Wanted Since Launch

Helldivers 2 just added a major feature fans on PS5 and PC have wanted since launch, courtesy of a new update to the game, Update 01.003.000. The new Helldivers 2 update from Arrowhead Game Studios and PlayStation does lots of things, including — perhaps most notably — adds a new Illuminate enemy faction for players to fight and struggle against. Equally notable, and more surprising though, is that weapon customization has finally been added to the game, over a year after its release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With this new weapon customization feature, players can tweak their weapons as they progress and unlock various different attachments. In other words, the customization is more than just changing the color of guns, it is customizing aspects that will impact gameplay like changing magazines for larger ammo capacity.

“Gear up, Helldivers—your arsenal just got personal,” writes Arrowhead Game Studios of the new feature. “With the new Weapon Customization system, you can now tailor your favorite weapons to match your combat style and preferences once you’ve progressed and unlocked different attachments. Whether it’s tweaking sights for precision, changing color patterns, adjusting magazines for ammo capacity, muzzles to optimize weapon performance characteristics or adjusting underbarrels for the handling you want, you’re in command of how your weaponry performs on the battlefield. Tinker in the menu, customize your specific weapon configs and switch between them during the mission loadout sequence. It’s time to fight for Super Earth with weapons that are truly yours! We are aware of a bug that prevents players from canceling customization with a controller. We have a fix identified and prepared for our next hotfix. In the meantime, you can save the customization and then go in and do it again.”

It is unclear how long this has been in the works for and why it took so long to add, but the options are now there for all PC and PS5 users that wanted said options. What is unclear is how necessary this is and whether the game’s balance has been adjusted to incorporate it. In other words, it is unclear how necessary it is to interact with those who have no desire interacting with the system. As users download the update and start playing, this should quickly become evident though.

Helldivers 2 is available via PC, PS5, and PS5 Pro. For more coverage on the cooperative third-person shooter — including all of the latest Helldivers 2 news, all of the latest Helldivers 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Helldivers 2 deals — click here.