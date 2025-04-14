Helldivers 2 Leak Points to Illuminate Invasion Coming Soon

Fans have been awaiting the arrival of the full Illuminate forces in Helldivers 2, and a recent leak indicates they may be arriving soon. Arrowhead Game Studios has been releasing numerous teasers about the Illuminate, and the latest further reinforces this. An Illuminate invasion has been expected, and this new tease reveals what are known as Illuminate Gravitational Monoliths. Players have been preparing for this invasion for quite some time and have been looking forward to the next chapter of Helldivers 2 content.

Helldivers 2 leaker IronS1ghts is the source of this new leak and the Illuminate Gravitational Monoliths have been touched on. No image was provided for these machines’ appearance, but a brief description of their purpose was provided.

“The Illuminate will charge monoliths with Dark Fluid to harness gravitational energy, allowing them to manipulate the gravity of other celestial bodies,” IronS1ghts said. “Seems like it may be used to manipulate the ‘movement’ of planets. Who knows, they may even manipulate the rotational speed of a planet, causing it to turn into a more glacial/scorched biome.”

(Leak) Illuminate Gravitational Monoliths#Helldivers2



The Illuminate will charge monoliths with Dark Fluid to harness gravitational energy, allowing them to manipulate the gravity of other celestial bodies pic.twitter.com/totgFJBabF — IronS1ghts (@Iron_S1ghts) April 12, 2025

IronS1ghts also touched on an Inter-Galactic Network Node used by the Illuminate to communicate outside of the galaxy. The Illuminate is a highly advanced civilization, so powerful technology like this isn’t surprising. Utilizing the physics-defying Dark Fluid to power their tech will make the Illuminate a major threat to the Federation of Super Earth.

It is important to remember that these are leaks, and despite IronS1ghts being correct in the past, one should treat these rumors with skepticism. Nothing is known until an official announcement comes from Arrowhead Game Studios and players should wait for one before setting their expectations.