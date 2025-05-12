Helldivers 2 May Tweak How Players Earn Super Credits

Arrowhead Games is teasing something massive for Helldivers 2 this year. While players can look forward to the upcoming Masters of Ceremony Warbond, another change is apparently on the way. Arrowhead Games’ CEO, Shams Jorjani, teased that there may be changes coming to how players earn Super Credits, the primary currency of the game. This has fans excited, and many expect it to line up with the imminent Illuminate invasion. Jorjani did not share many details about a possible rework to Super Credits but did confirm it is something Arrowhead Games is looking at for the future of Helldivers 2.

Super Credits are the primary currency for Helldivers 2. It is used to purchase Warbonds, and players have two ways to acquire them. The first is to simply purchase it from the in-game store using real money. But players can also earn Super Credits in-game, and this is the method Jorjani is teasing changes for.

“We’ll undoubtedly tweak how Super Credits [are] earned and figure out ways to make it better, but carefully and talk about it with you,” Jorjani said. “Our intent was not that people should grind different [for Super Credits].”

Helldivers 2 Discord message from shams jorjani about tweaking super credits.

Jorjani doubled down on not wanting to make Helldivers 2 a grind for players, citing the studio’s love of games and hobbies. Warbonds are another avenue that is being reviewed and may see tweaks in the future. Again, Arrowhead Games nor Jorjani shared any concrete details about either Super Credits or Warbonds.

Helldivers 2 has received numerous updates since its launch. Players have praised Arrowhead Studio for its business decisions, particularly with how it handles microtransactions. With plans to further revamp Super Credits and Warbonds, players will likely heap more praise on the studio.