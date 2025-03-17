Helldivers 2 Teases Massive New Gun Players Have Wanted Since Launch

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios has teased a new — and big — gun that many players have been asking for since the game’s launch on PS5 and PC last year. While Helldivers 2 no doubt lost some of its player base since its launch, partially because of a streak of underwhelming support and contentious balance decisions, it has slowly been gathering back up a large, active, and healthy player base regularly playing the game thanks to better support and balancing. This is great news for Arrowhead Game Studios and PlayStation, but it also means more regular updates are required, as well a regular flow of new content.

Tapping into the latter Arrowhead Game Studios CEO, Shams Jorjani recently teased a new gun coming to Helldivers 2, and it’s a gun players have been begging for. Or at least the CEO appears to tease as much.

As Videogamer notes, Jorjani was recently asked by a Helldivers 2 fan on the Helldivers 2 Discord about a minigun being added to the game. More specifically, the minigun from Killzone Shadow Fall. Whether more Killzone content will be added to the game, remains to be seen, but players seem to think it is possible given the previous crossover. Whatever the case, Jorjani had an interesting response.

Responding to the fan, the Arrowhead Game Studios CEO noted that he sits next to the weapons guy, and he will ask ‘minigun when’ again. Of course, the suggestion being acknowledged and considered is one thing, but the use of “again” obviously implies there have already been discussions of this, and a seeming desire to add a minigun to the game. It may be a stretch to call this a tease that a minigun is being added, but it is how many fans have taken it.

If a mingun is in the works though, depending on how long it has been in the works, it could still be many months before it comes to the game as development, and then balancing, of even a single gun is no quick and easy task.

