How to Level Up Fast in Helldivers 2

Leveling up quickly in Helldivers 2 is one of the most important goals for new players. Rank not only gives you bragging rights, but it also unlocks access to advanced Stratagems, gear, and higher-tier missions that provide more rewards. The trick is that not every activity in Helldivers 2 is worth your time if you are trying to climb the experience ladder efficiently. Some missions and objectives give far better experience than others, and the right strategy can cut dozens of hours off your grind.

This guide breaks down the best approach to leveling up fast in Helldivers 2, focusing on how to play smarter rather than harder. If you are a new player wondering how to get out of the early ranks quickly, here’s exactly what you need to do.

Push Into Higher Difficulties Early

The quickest way to level up fast, and the way you should be focusing on regardless of everything else on this list, is by completing missions on higher difficulties. Every increased level of difficulty multiplies the amount of XP you receive, so if you’re aiming to level up quickly, playing on Super Helldive (difficulty 10) is the fastest method of gaining experience. That said, there’s a bit of nuance to this.

The goal for you should be to play the hardest difficulty you can without failing missions. Failing wipes out a lot of potential gains, so find a level that challenges you but does not break your squad. If you are new, this might mean starting at difficulty 4–5, while experienced players can handle difficulty 7–10. Inch your way up until you can play the hardest difficulty, then double down on it.

Ideally, you’d want to tackle Super Helldive (or other high-level difficulties) with a group of friends you can directly communicate with. This will work out in your favor in the long run, meaning fewer failed missions overall can work, but be mindful of being carried. Relying too much on others may get you levels fast, but you will not actually learn how to survive tougher missions on your own.

Target the Illuminate Faction

When available, one of the fastest ways to farm experience is to look for Illuminate invasions on difficulty 10. Unlike bugs or Automatons, the Illuminate are often considered easier to handle, especially once you have the right Stratagems. This is because the Illuminate currently lacks the show-stopping muscle that the other two factions have, meaning fewer failed missions just by playing against them. Many players call them “pushovers” compared to other factions, and they can be a quick ticket to both leveling up and unlocking your Super Helldive.

Even low-level players can contribute against Illuminate forces. With something as simple as the Machine Gun Stratagem, you already have enough firepower to handle their most dangerous units. If you see an Illuminate Major Order or mission set pop up, prioritize it.

Choose Short Missions Over Longer Ones

It may seem strange, but short missions are often the fastest way to level up in Helldivers 2. Longer missions can take 30 minutes or more, while short missions can be done in under 10 minutes. Eradication and Defense missions are great sources for weapon experience as well, as the length of the mission rarely alters how much experience you get. Since the XP you earn is tied more to objectives completed and difficulty rather than time played, grinding shorter missions is usually the better strategy.

Other quick missions that focus on destroying bug nests, retrieving samples, or activating launch pads often give very high XP for the time invested. Even if the individual payout per mission seems smaller, the speed at which you can complete them makes them more efficient overall.

When leveling, prioritize missions that are quick to complete, on a difficulty above Easy, and connected to a Major Order. This combination creates a loop where you are earning XP rapidly, stacking bonuses, and contributing to the larger war effort at the same time.

Play With a Full Team of Helldivers

Helldivers 2 is a cooperative game at its roots, and leveling is much faster when you play with others. Missions completed with a full four-player squad tend to go smoother, and the survival rate at higher difficulties increases dramatically. Additionally, XP rewards often scale with squad performance.

Extracting with your whole team alive gives bonus experience that you do not want to miss out on. If you are playing solo, you are not only making missions much more difficult for yourself, but you are also losing out on those valuable group bonuses. If you do not have friends to play with, you’re in luck. Helldivers 2 uses matchmaking, which will allow you to match up with other deployed players or open lobbies. The game is designed to encourage coop play, and even random squads can succeed with a touch coordination.

Focus on Mission Objectives

It is easy to get distracted by endless bug swarms or Automatons, but remember that experience in Helldivers 2 comes primarily from completing objectives, not racking up kills. A mission where you destroy every nest or retrieve every sample but fail to extract will still give you decent XP, but nothing compares to a successful extraction.

Always keep your eye on the mission goals. If things are going badly, sometimes the smartest choice is to abandon extra loot and head for the extraction point. The bonus XP from a successful mission completion often outweighs the risk of trying to grab everything.

With these tips and tricks in mind, you should be able to massively boost your experience gain and rise through the ranks fairly quickly. Keep in mind: leveling in Helldivers 2 is not a race, nor is it even a sprint. It will take time, as the level cap is level 150. That is a lot, but there isn’t anything new to unlock after a certain point, so it isn’t a huge deal.