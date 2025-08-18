In Helldivers 2, Super Credits are the beating heart of your progress. You’ll need a steady stream of this premium currency to unlock new weapons, armor, and utility gear for future dives. Unlike regular Medals, Super Credits are quite hard to come by, and unless you’re planning to spend some of your hard-earned money, finding a reliable, in-game farming method is key to maximizing your time and your arsenal.

That’s why we’re breaking down the best Super Credit farming strategy in Helldivers 2. This method focuses on efficiency, speed, and good old-fashioned loot hunting. Put on your running shoes because it’s time to get to work.

What Are Super Credits and Why You Need Them

Super Credits are a premium currency in Helldivers 2, used to unlock premium Warbonds, which are loaded with weapons, armor, emotes, and cosmetics. While Medals and XP are consistently earned by just completing various missions, Super Credits are much more elusive. You can either purchase them with real money, earn small amounts through standard gameplay, or hunt for them directly.

Super Credits usually appear in stacks of 10, but there’s a rare chance you’ll stumble upon a 100-credit jackpot. These larger drops are uncommon, so don’t count on them. While their exact locations are randomized each mission, certain patterns and loot spots can consistently boost your odds of finding them.

The most efficient way to farm Super Credits is by playing in low-difficulty missions, specifically Trivial or Easy difficulty settings. These missions allow you to explore with minimal resistance and focus purely on collecting resources.

Instead of completing mission objectives, the hunt goal is to open your map and search for small diamond-shaped markers. These indicate points of interest like bunkers, outposts, and hidden caches. These locations frequently contain interactable loot boxes, which often include Super Credits. The more of these you loot, the more likely you are to collect credits during each run. Low-difficulty maps are ideal because they have fewer patrols and lower enemy density. This lets you explore quickly and safely without combat dragging you down.

LIFT-182 Warp Pack Stratagem

To maximize your farming runs, equip the Warp Pack backpack in your loadout. You can obtain the Warp Pack via the Control Group Warbond. The Warp Pack is your best friend when it comes to hunting and farming Super Credits. It allows you to move rapidly across terrain, cutting down your travel time between points of interest. It also lets you enter locked bunkers without needing to activate nearby terminals or destroy doors. These bunkers often contain Super Credits inside. Skipping the unlocking process not only saves a little time but also lets you maintain your pace across the map.

Pair the Warp Pack with lightweight armor for even faster movement. Scout and Recon armors are excellent choices here as they will reduce your detection radius, allowing you to bypass combat even more often. You can also bring the Jump Pack stratagem for some vertical mobility if you don’t have access to the Warp Pack, but the Warp Pack is far more suited for this type of farming.

Where Super Credits Can Be Found

Helldivers 2’s next Warbond is Freedom’s Flame.

Super Credits usually appear in the following locations:

Armored Bunkers

Loot interactables inside outposts and cities

Side caches, sometimes near the edge of the map

Keep an eye out for crates that require interaction to open. These are the ones that typically contain Super Credits, ammunition, samples, or other resources. If you’re rushing the map, skip decorative scenery or non-interactable containers. They’re just visual clutter.

Remember that while Super Credits can appear in these spots, it’s still a random chance. Some crates might give you nothing of value, while others could contain that lucky 100-credit stack. The more crates you open, the better your odds.

Tips to Optimize Your Farm

Avoid fighting enemies unless absolutely necessary. Stealth is usually more efficient than combat.

If you find a Radar side objective, complete it to unveil all the diamonds on the map. This will make it easier to find more lootable locations.

Play solo or with teammates who are also farming. Public matches will slow you down.

Favor maps with open terrain, such as snow or desert biomes, where points of interest are easier to spot.

Plan your path by checking the map for clusters of diamond markers.

Don’t complete the mission until you’ve explored most or all of the map. Once you extract, the map ends, and you lose further loot opportunities.

You don’t need to run high-level missions or push through waves of bugs and bots to earn Super Credits. All you need is the right setup and a map filled with unexplored diamonds. With the Warp Pack in hand and light armor, you can sweep through multiple maps per hour and earn a consistent amount of Super Credits per hour. You only need 1000 to unlock a Warblond, but efficient farming makes this super easy to do in-game, without pulling out your wallet.