Helldivers 2 Update Gives Players New Ship Upgrades

Helldivers 2 players just got several new ship upgrades to add to their arsenals thanks to a surprise release from Arrowhead Game Studios this week. The ship upgrades were released alongside a smaller hotfix that didn’t really change much itself aside from adding these new upgrades, though it did have a few bugfixes for some Helldivers 2 issues. Both that hotfix as well as the new ship upgrades are available for Helldivers 2 players now.

Six new ship upgrades in total were added with all of them classified as Tier 5 upgrades with some hefty resource costs to match their effects. While you can of course get all of these so long as you’ve got the resources to spare, ones like the Streamlined Launch Process upgrade which makes supportive Stratagems be called in immediately are likely ones players will prioritize.

Below is an overview of all the new Helldivers 2 ship upgrades released this week alongside the brief set of patch notes that came with today’s hotfix.

Helldivers 2 Hotfix for July 4th

Fixed the ‘Superior Packing Methodology’ ship module upgrade (technically this was fixed on the server side and has been working since July 1st).

Fixed crashes and glitches occurring when dropping into a mission.

Fixed instances of players becoming stuck in the hellpod loading screen.

Fixed a crash that occurs after changing settings (this should be fixed for real this time, the last fix didn’t stick the landing and we have sent the responsible engineer to a Super Earth re-education camp).

New Helldivers 2 Ship Upgrades

Advanced Crew Training

Trains pit crew members to employ situational protocol adaptations, such as leaving unused ammo loaded instead of replacing it.

Upgrade Effect: Eagle Rearm cooldown further reduced by 10% if called in while Eagle uses still remain.

Morale Augmentation

Boost overall crew efficiency with a suite of proven enthusiasm enhancement initiatives, such as citizenship anniversary celebrations and paid lavatory breaks.

Upgrade Effect: Reduces cooldown time for all Stratagems by 5%

Cross-Platform Compatibility

Allows Mortar Targeting Platform to access Helldiver HUD ecosystem through use of third-party conversion software

Upgrade Effect: Mortar Sentries prioritize fire at marked targets.

High-Density Explosives

Removes stabilizing phlematizer agents from explosive material used to pack orbital shells, allowing for more powerful payloads.

Upgrade Effect: Increases the damage radius on explosions caused by orbital Stratagems by 10%

Streamlined Launch Process

Decreases time to initiate deployment of Support Weapon Stratagems by removing dialog box confirming intent to fire.

Upgrade Effect: All Support Weapon Stratagems launch immediately once called in, reducing overall deployment time.

Payroll Management System