Helldivers 2 Gets Major Upgrade in Latest Update, Here Are the Patch Notes

Helldivers 2 has today received a new update which finally brings a highly requested upgrade to the game. In recent months, some of the positive sentiment toward Helldivers 2 has started to shift amongst longtime players. While the game remains praised for its enjoyable gameplay loop, some of the balance changes made to Helldivers 2 have been met with negativity. As a result, Arrowhead Game Studios has vowed to listen more closely to what players want, which has led to it now adding a long-awaited improvement to the game.

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Downloadable now, update 6.2.5 for Helldivers 2 most notably brings added support for various upscalers. This will improve the visuals of the game in some minor ways while also ensuring that performance remains stable. In addition, the PS5 version of Helldivers 2 has now received VRR support, while both editions of the game on console have seen their resolution increase to 1440p when playing in “Performance” mode.

While these visual and performance boosts to Helldivers 2 have been requested for quite a long time, that’s not all that this update has done. Arrowhead has also resolved some lingering bugs in the game that have continued to plague players. As a result, Helldivers 2 should be considerably better now as a result of these tweaks.

To get a look at all of the changes in this new Helldivers 2 update today, you can find the full patch notes below.

Added Support for Upscalers:

FSR 3.1.5 GPUs that support it will run FSR 4.0.3

DLSS 4.5

XeSS 3.0

Added Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support for PS5 and PS5 Pro

Added Variable Rate Shading (VRS) for supported devices

VRS can help improve performance by reducing shading rates on certain areas of the image, resulting in less work for the GPU for similar looking close pixels

Added support for DRS on PC and PS5

With the introduction of DRS on all platforms we have also upped the resolution on Xbox Series X and PS5 to 1440p in the Performance preset

We have also upped the resolution in PS5 Power Saver mode to 1440p

Added NVIDIA’s Reflex for NVIDIA GPUs

Added AMD’s Anti-Lag 2 for AMD GPUs

Fixes