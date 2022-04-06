Hello Kitty and Friends Monopoly Board Game Is On Sale Now

Partnering with Sanrio on a Hello Kitty collaboration is the hot thing to do right now, and Hasbro is taking their turn with a new version of the classic Monopoly board game. It plays just like regular Monopoly, only with a massive and colorful dose of Hello Kitty and Friends fun.

In the game you’ll buy, sell, and trade Hello Kitty-themed locations like Hello Kitty’s Hotel, My Melody’s Flower Shop, and Sunshine Park. Many Hello Kitty characters are featured in the game, and it includes seven tokens inspired by Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Keroppi, Pompompurin, Cinnamoroll, and Badtz-maru. A full breakdown of the game’s contents can be found below.

1 Game Board

7 Collectible Tokens – Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Keroppi, Pompompurin, Cinnamoroll, and Badtz-maru

32 Houses

12 Hotels

16 Community Chest Cards

16 Chance Cards

Custom themed money

2 Dice

Rules

You can order Monopoly: Hello Kitty and Friends directly from the source at The Op for $39.99.