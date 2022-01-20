Razer x Hello Kitty Gaming Chairs and Headphones Launch Today

Sanrio has partnered with pretty much everyone on Hello Kitty merch, so why not join forces with Razer for a line of gaming accessories? There’s nothing surprising about this – it was simply Razer’s turn. In fact, this is Razer’s second collab with Hello Kitty, with the first taking place in China in 2020. Strangely, it doesn’t include a keyboard this time around, but it does include a gaming chair.

Razer debuted the Hello Kitty lineup back in December, but announced that it would be available for sale starting at some point today, January 20th. You can keep tabs on the collection launch right here, and sign up for notifications when the items go live.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Hello Kitty x Razer collection is headlined by a Razer Iskur X gaming chair that’s coated in pink with a Hello Kitty and Friends design that includes Melody, Pompompurin, Kuromi, and more. Don’t forget that the optional Hello Kitty Razer Lumbar Cushion will soothe and support your aching back using memory foam that’s infused with cuteness.

Next up we have a Hello Kitty version of Razer Kraken BT Kitty Bluetooth headset. It features redesigned ears, a bow, and plenty of Hello Kitty imagery.

Finally, there’s a Hello Kitty version of the Razer DeathAdder Essential mouse and the Razer Goliathus Medium mousepad. You can even customize your own Hello Kitty mice and mats using their designer.

Again, Razer’s Hello Kitty collection is expected to launch today, but wasn’t active at the time of writing. You can sign up for notifications via Razer’s website.