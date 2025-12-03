Hello Kitty Fans Can Play Her Newest Game for Free This Month (And It’s Not What You’d Expect)

It’s been a busy year for the beloved Sanrio character, Hello Kitty. In January, Sunblink welcomed players on Switch and PC to Hello Kitty Island Adventure. This Sanrio life sim has been a hit with fans of Hello Kitty and Animal Crossing alike, and it recently arrived on PS5 as well. We also got a new Hello Kitty mobile game, and let’s not forget the cute but simple game, Hello Kitty and Friends: Freeze Tag Party, which arrived just last month. But the cute cartoon cat isn’t done yet, as another Hello Kitty game has just confirmed it will be playable this December.

The latest Hello Kitty game is something a bit different from what you might expect. Hello Kitty Skyland was just announced in September as the first social VR game in the Hello Kitty franchise. Now, it is setting its sights on a December 22nd Early Access release date on Meta Quest. That means fans will be able to hang out with Hello Kitty and her friends in a virtual reality world before the end of this year, entirely for free… provided you own a Meta Quest, of course.

Hello Kitty Skyland Brings Sanrio Characters to VR This December

Image courtesy of Thirdverse and Sanrio

Hello Kitty Skyland will let players step into a virtual world where they’ll meet various Sanrio characters. The game is billed as a social VR experience, so players will also gather with other Hello Kitty fans to engage in multiplayer activities and more. There will be plenty of customization components to let players craft their own in-game avatar as they explore the world of Skyland. From the looks of it, the avatars will be human-like, as opposed to the animal characters in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, but plenty of cute Sanrio characters will be present as well.

To celebrate the Early Access release date announcement, Thirdverse has released a brand-new trailer, which you can check out below:

Hello Kitty Skyland will be free to play in Early Access and beyond, with optional in-game purchases. When it arrives in December, the game will introduce players to a central online lobby area. From there, you can access a variety of core content experiences planned for the full release. This includes a “Sky Dash” race game featured in the trailer, along with the game’s avatar dress-up system. The custom outfits and character costumes are likely to be part of the game’s monetization strategy, letting fans dress up as Sanrio favorites as they explore Skyland with friends.

Thirdverse hasn’t yet confirmed when the full release for Hello Kitty Skyland will be. But the developer does plan to take player feedback throughout the Early Access period and add new content along the road to full release. So, if you want to help shape the first-ever social VR game in the Hello Kitty Universe, mark December 22nd down on your calendar.

Hello Kitty Skyland will be free-to-play on Meta Quest 2, 3, and 3S. It will launch into Early Access on December 22nd, with future updates to come in the lead-up to its full release at a later date.

