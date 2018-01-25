Hello Kitty Kruisers Races Toward Nintendo Switch

Today, Rising Star Games confirmed that its official collaboration with Sanrio, Hello Kitty Kruisers, is headed for Nintendo Switch in Spring 2018. The multi-player racing game will feature several Sanrio staples, including Badtz Maru, My Melody, and Chococat. It doesn’t look like there’s much in the way of new content, so players can likely expect a basic Switch port of the original Wii U game released in 2018. Check out the launch trailer below.

Rising Star Games President Martin Defries expressed excitement over the new bridge to Nintendo Switch via the eShop. “We’re continually honoured to enjoy a close partnership with Sanrio in order to bring Hello Kitty video game titles both to fans and to new audiences,” said Defries. “Hello Kitty inspires happiness, friendship and sharing across the world and we’re humbled and excited to be an ongoing part of spreading smiles around the globe.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s what the Nintendo eShop has to say about the 2014 game: The World famous & incredibly popular Hello Kitty is back and starring in an all new, 3-D, racing game. Join Hello Kitty and her Sanrio friends as they race On Land, Through Air, and Over Water. Race by yourself or with up to 3 of your friends. Unlock new outfits and vehicles for Hello Kitty and her Sanrio Friends. Challenge your racing skills in the all new Adventure Mode!

The title is great for long-time fans of Sanrio’s Hello Kitty and the decades-long franchise bilt around her, but admittedly, it’s something of a re-skinned Mario Kart. The game allows up to four players at once, and it doesn’t look like it has any online options at the moment. But consoles were never where the franchise saw its games shine the brightest: Hello Kitty has been a much bigger smash-hit on mobile platforms, where there are nearly 20 different Hello Kitty-branded titles available, and several that have found long-running success. One stand-out title is Hello Kitty World, which just recently celebrated a 5-year anniversary and a still-active player base that has downloaded the game over five million times.

Hello Kitty Kruisers is set for release on Nintendo Switch this spring in North America and Europe.