The Witcher Re-Imagined With Henry Cavill as Geralt

Bosslogic continues to impress with his incredible renditions of popular gaming franchises cast with even more popular celebrity faces. We’ve seen Super Mario Bros, Mortal Kombat, Metal Gear Solid, and tons more and with Superman’s Henry Cavill having recently expressed interest in the role of Geralt of Rivia in the new Netflix series, it’s understandable that this mashup would be next.

Though not my personal pick (I’m still rooting for Maul Cosplay, his fan film was phenomenal), it does show the wonders of special effects and how pretty much anyone can be transformed with the right team. Still, Cavill might not be the traditional go-to for the older and more weathered Geralt, he did mention in a recent interview that he was a huge fan of both the books and the games themselves. When talking about the upcoming Netflix series, he said he would “absolutely” love to be considered for the lead role. The reactions to that interest were, predictably, mixed.

It’s the perfect time to express interest in the new series, especially since casting officially kicked off back in June. Show runner Lauren S. Hissrich took to her Twitter account to pretty much go all out on the latest inside look into the new series based on our beloved Geralt of Rivia. “Let’s talk casting. Yes, I said the magic word! Casting is starting soon, and no, I can’t tell you who our top picks are so don’t ask. But. There is something very important you need to know,” she starts out in what became quite the lengthy expose!

We’re excited, the showrunner is excited, and apparently Superman himself is excited. It will be interesting to see who ends up nabbing that coveted role, because Cavill is far from the only one who has expressed interest.

This is only the latest from Bosslogic with even more creative takes on gaming characters found over on his Instagram right here. Personally, I’m rooting for a Commander Shepard from Mass Effect – but that could just be me.

What do you think about the latest fan creation? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!