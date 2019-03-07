Henry Cavill Shares New Video From ‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Set

Several of the actors for the highly anticipated Netflix The Witcher series have shared behind-the-scenes looks, but were careful about exactly how much was revealed. While many fans have been paying close attention to any sort of reveals, Henry Cavill, the man playing Geralt of Rivia himself, decided to share a small video doing his morning cardio on set from the Canary Islands off the coast of Spain.

Though unfortunately we don’t get to see anybody in costume, the location is no doubt a stunning place to film as the cast continues on towards the production endgame. With the full main cast solidified and a 2019 deadline in motion, we’ll take any look we can get from the highly anticipated Netflix adaptation.

The 8-episode long series is still without a release date, though we do know that it will be releasing later this year as long as the show doesn’t run into any major production roadblocks. With the team already on their second location, it seems that everything is running smoothly thus far.

With a tagline of “The Witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” we can’t help but to be completely excited for what this team has in store! Fans are even warming up to the idea of Cavill as Geralt himself following some previous images of his training regime to get witcher ready.

Thoughts on Cavill as Geralt? Excited to see more? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us all of your Witcher-related thoughts, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

