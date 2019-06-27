Here’s When Dr Disrespect Will Return to Twitch

Many of you have likely heard by now that Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm has had has Twitch channel reinstated. This came after the streamer was banned from the platform following an incident in which he streamed live footage from inside of a public bathroom, which is illegal in the state of California. That said, the Twitch personality kept fairly quiet during the ban, but before the unbanning occurred, he posted a photo to Twitter with a clear jab at his actions that resulted in the ban to begin with. However, it was unknown exactly when he would make his return to Twitch. Well, until now.

Taking to Twitter, Beahm posted a short clip of his bodyguard known as Dan The Body working out in the middle of a road, because why not. During the video and in the middle of Dan getting his iron on, the bodyguard takes a call from the two-time champion. While we cannot hear the other end of the phone conversation, Dan relays inquisitively that Dr Disrespect is base-jumping off of the Empire State Building.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the conversion, the screen goes black, only to reveal the date the streamer will be making his official return to Twitch. Monday, July 8th is when Dr Disrespect will be going live following his ban from the website. There is a good chance that the Twitch personality is using the time off to spend quality time with his family, take care of business, etc. In addition to this, and as we have seen in the past, his return will likely be a huge success as far as streams go. Either way, it will be interesting to see how everything plays out going forward for the streamer.

Upon his channel being reinstated on June 25th, fans were already in his chat, spamming emotes, gifting subs, resubbing, and more. One of the moderators in the channel posted a message that is said to have come from Beahm himself. “I love the Champions Club,” the mod said. “Trust me, we’re just getting started. Love the incredible support … Stream will resume TBD. Twitter will have all the answers.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you glad that Dr Disrespect will be resuming the programming in the near future, or do you think his punishment from Twitch should have been more severe? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!