Here's What To Wear To The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The synopsis states: "Based on the world of Nintendo's Mario games, the film invites audiences into a vibrant, thrilling new universe unlike any created before in an action-packed, exuberant cinematic comedy event.

While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario taps into his own power."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Release Date



The Super Mario Bros. Movie moved up its release date by two days: it now opens Wednesday, April 5th, in U.S. theaters and more than 60 markets around the world, including Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, and Italy. Mario opens in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland April 7th, and Japan theaters on April 28th. Tickets are now on sale.