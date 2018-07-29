Hide or Die Shares New Plans for Upcoming Beta

Asymmetrical multiplayer game Hide of Die has new plans for the beta test that move away from a one-week period in favor of on-and-off betas.

The project that raised funds on Kickstarter received feedback from the early backers, feedback that developers VecFour Digital took into consideration when deciding how to proceed with the beta. While the original plan was to have a beta out in August, the dates have now been pushed back to October 31 for the first beta with a firm end date set for November 6.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the interest of that quality and with feedback we have received regarding the beta we are going to be moving away from a single week in August for testing and instead transition into a rolling beta testing period,” VecFour Digital said. “What this means is that we will push out one week tests to the community and follow that up with a few weeks of implementation of feedback/bug fixes and test again for a week, continuing the cycle over.”

Following that first beta, the studio said that the plan is to spend between two and three weeks working on the game while deploying patches to improve it. After that, another beta test period will open with that cycle continuing until the launch of the game, a launch that’ll come “when the community approves.”

We have an update on beta that we wanted to be separate from our bi-weekly update which is coming this Friday as scheduled. It is a thorough update so you will not want to miss it! For the latest on beta please go to our news post here: https://t.co/I0n6EGfjns — Hide Or Die (@HideOrDieGame) July 26, 2018

“This allows us to get more feedback from the players over a longer period of time which will ensure that the quality of the game increases and your feedback is implemented. In addition to those benefits for the game over the long term we have been working hard to implement dedicated servers and they are one of the major reasons why we need to adjust timelines.”

Dedicated servers are also still on the way to move away from P2P servers instead, something that can be a problem in asymmetrical games when a small number of players in the game mean that one of them can decide to end the game if they’re getting frustrated. Development on the game is also planned to be escalated in the future is plans to open another studio work out as VecFour Digital hopes.

“As you’ve seen with the Comic-Con representation & Razer implementation, we are putting together partnerships that will allow us to open a studio in the USA. This way we can hire a small team of full-time employees in house which obviously is going to ramp up the quality of the game. Opening an office in a country we don’t currently live in is quite difficult as you can imagine. The overseas move, visas, office, equipment, employee interviews, taxes & regulations, etc.”

You can learn more about Hide or Die from the game’s Kickstarter site.