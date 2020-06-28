Is Hideo Kojima Teasing Death Stranding 2?

✖

While the PC release of Death Stranding is still a few weeks away, it appears that creator Hideo Kojima has already shifted focus towards his next project. On Twitter, the legendary director showcased a couple pictures of his workspace. In the first image, a toy of a BB can be seen, just on top of a new concept sketch, of what appears to be some kind of spaceship or vessel, bearing a bit of a resemblance to the Starship Enterprise. In a follow-up tweet, a "Landing Ship" can be seen, which has the word "Bridges" written on it, alongside another word that's harder to discern.

Regardless of what the project is, Kojima has confirmed that it will involve his frequent collaborator, Yoji Shinkawa. Shinkawa was the art director on Death Stranding, and the lead character and mecha designer for the Metal Gear franchise. Readers can see the tweets in question below:

Here's my way of designing new title w/Yoji. 1st we discuss the setting for each character, the background, the world, the color, the characteristics, the roles, the images, ideas and keyword going back&forth via E-mail. WFH & 20 mins direct discussion. Mostly texting via iPhone. pic.twitter.com/XCYpFwsQ6U — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 26, 2020

Working on the concept with listening to “OASIS” by Kitaro I recently bought. I(I used to have the vinyl) Love the illustration by Shusei Nagaoka. pic.twitter.com/hRLyZmnhe5 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 27, 2020

Hideo Kojima has long been recognized as one of the most unique voices in the video game industry. His work on Konami's Metal Gear franchise has earned him many accolades, though some of his more unusual concepts can prove divisive. Famously, he once wanted to create a video game that reacted to the player's breath! While that idea never got off the ground, Kojima's works have always been filled with unique concepts, and that will likely always remain the case. Whether the creator's next project will be a sequel to Death Stranding, or something else entirely, fans can rest assured that it will retain the elements that make Hideo Kojima's projects so unique.

Death Stranding is currently available on PlayStation 4. The PC version of the game will release on July 14th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you like to see a sequel to Death Stranding? Or would you prefer to see Kojima work on something else entirely? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.