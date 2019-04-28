Hideo Kojima Says He Wants To Make Games Until He Dies

There’s no doubting Hideo Kojima is one of the greatest game directors and visionaries of all-time. As the creator, writer, and director of the Metal Gear Solid franchise, he’s already cemented his place in the video game hall of fame. That said, Kojima is getting to the age, 55, where many slowly start to exit the game development industry. However, Kojima doesn’t plan on leaving the video game development world anytime soon. In fact, he plans on making games for the rest of his life.

Speaking at a panel with Norman Reedus and Geoff Keighley this weekend at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, Kojima assured fans that Death Stranding isn’t his swan song because Kojima’s plans include making games until he dies.

As you may know, Kojima is a big fan of film, and has expressed his desire to direct movies in the past. And this may still happen, but, as you can see, that doesn’t mean he’ll be leaving behind game development anytime soon.

What Kojima will make after Death Stranding, who knows. Maybe it will be the start of a new series. Maybe he’ll make something brand-new or something akin to P.T. Whatever he does, it likely won’t have anything to do with Metal Gear Solid, unless Konami decides one day to sell the IP.

As for Kojima’s current project, Death Stranding, it’s in development for PS4, and possibly the PS5. At the moment, there’s been no word of when it will release. You can read more about the project, below:

“Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the stranded remnants of the future in his hands, Sam embarks on a journey to reunite the shattered world one step at a time. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? A genre defining gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”

