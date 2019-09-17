Hideo Kojima Interested in Death Stranding Sequels

There’s still over a month more to go until Hideo Kojima‘s Death Stranding releases on the PlayStation 4, but the game’s creator is already considering ways to continue the game’s story. One of those possibilities involves a Death Stranding series, perhaps with a sequel to the first game. Doing so would certainly flesh out the new “Strand Game” genre which Kojima coined not long ago in his attempts to explain the nature of Death Stranding and what players will be asked to do.

Kojima spoke with GameSpot recently and asked about Death Stranding and the plans for the Strand genre that Kojima is now working in. While Death Stranding will probably have some components that’ll look similar to other games and will borrow mechanics from different genres, it’ll formally be considered part of the “totally brand new genre” Kojima revealed in June.

Kojima said he wasn’t sure yet if he wanted to turn Death Stranding into a series but seemed open to the idea of expanding the number of games in the genre with a sequel.

“I’m not really sure,” Kojima told GameSpot when asked if Death Stranding would become a series. “The most difficult part is, when you create something new, you have to create a sequel and then a third version or it [will] not remain as a genre.

“When this game comes out there will be a lot of pros and cons, and [these elements could become the essence of the core part], but I think it’s better that I keep it going in a sequel.”

Whatever the future of Death Stranding and Strand games may hold, it sounds like there’s a chance it could involve more than just a video game. Kojima said when asked about sequels for Death Stranding that more games will probably be needed to solidify awareness of the genre before adding that “a lot of pitches” come his way for other projects.

“Yeah, probably at least 1.5, and then 2, maybe, at least so that it remains and people are aware of the genre,” Kojima said when asked about revisions and sequels for Death Stranding. “There are a lot of other projects that come up like TV dramas and things like that. A lot of pitches come my way.”

Kojima recently revealed much more about the game during Tokyo Game Show presentations which included roughly 50 minutes of gameplay.

Death Stranding is scheduled to be release for the PlayStation 4 on November 8th.