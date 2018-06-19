HIdeo Kojima Defends Using Actors in Death Stranding, “Creative Energy”

Death Stranding from Hideo Kojima is one of those rare games that the more and more we learn about it, the more questions we have. With each trailer, the length of what’s revealed gets longer – but our answers seem to be getting shorter, making this one of the most anticipated titles coming out in the future simply based on most of us just wanting to know what the heck it actually is. That, and Norman Reedus is in it, you can’t go wrong there.

But Reedus isn’t the only well-known face in the game, he’s joined by Mads Mikkelsen, Guillermo del Toro, Lindsay Wagnor, Lea Seydoux, and others we might not know about yet. Though most of the gaming community is excited to see the first launch title from Kojima-san’s new studio, others have made rumblings as to his intent behind so many well-known names. Using actors in games is absolutely nothing new and is in no way special, but for some reason the issue has come up and Kojima-san himself responded.

The creator recently told The Telegraph, “I’ve been making games for 32 years and the technology now means I can create whatever I can think of with 100% validity. But that’s not interesting because it has no analog element, it has no organic, living element. For example, if I had Norman here I might say I want him sitting in this chair and he’ll say, no, I think it would be better if I sit over here. And I’ll be, right, let’s see what comes out of it.”

He also mentioned “When you’re investing so much, you don’t think about whether actors sell or whether they’re famous or they’re established.” It’s about working with people, according to Kojima-san, that inspire him – promote that “creative energy” in order to make the game he wants to make and see that full vision realised. For anyone that has spoken to the creator, or at very least heard him speak, it’s very apparent that he has a very unique philosophy when it comes to game development. It’s because of this philosophy that he has drawn the adoration of not only players, but other developers as well.

We still don’t have a release date at this time for the brand new title, but trust us – we’re invested.