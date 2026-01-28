The Most Promising Pokémon Challenger Has Been Missing for Years

Pokemon is a global phenomenon and has largely dominated the creature collector genre. The Pokemon Company and Game Freak have refined the formula over the years and even experimented with spin-offs like Pokemon Legends: Z-A. However, some fans have grown tired of the same problems that have persisted within the series for years and have begun to look elsewhere for monster-taming gameplay. Palworld has been the latest breakout hit, but I remember a game that was shown years ago that looked poised to topple the Pokemonempire.

Yet, despite how incredible the game looked, Pearl Abyss’ DokeV has seemingly dropped off the face of the earth. It was first revealed in 2019 and later received a gameplay trailer in 2021, but after that, the game has gone nearly silent. Pearl Abyss is a well-known Korean developer and has been busy supporting Black Desert Online and preparing to launch its upcoming single-player action RPG, Crimson Desert. This may explain DokeV’s absence, but I am beyond ready for what may be the game that overtakes Pokemon.

DokeV Looks Wild and Like a Breath of Fresh Air

image courtesy of pearl abyss

I was enraptured from the moment I saw the first trailer for DokeV. I had no idea what was happening because the game looked so wild and out of left field. But what stood out to me was that I was looking at the next generation of creature collectors because it immediately set the expectation that it was willing to take a risk in what was becoming a crowded genre. DokeV embraces chaos, color, and personality. Its vibrant art direction, energetic animations, and modern urban fantasy setting give it a tone that feels closer to a Saturday morning cartoon than a traditional RPG. So while most Pokemon fans were gearing up for the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield, I was looking to the future and what I thought would be a short window before DokeV’s release.

Pearl Abyss had mixed creature collection with real-time action combat, years before Pokemon did the same, and paired with traversal-focused exploration and a contemporary aesthetic influenced by pop culture and music. Characters were skateboarding across cities, gliding through the air, and battling alongside quirky creatures in fast-paced encounters. It feels less concerned with genre rules and more focused on creating a sense of momentum and surprise, something many modern open-world games struggle to achieve.

The reveal filled me with a sense of joy that was beginning to fade with Pokemon. The tone was playful, emphasizing discovery, movement, and creativity. This same energy appeared to influence the dreamlike creature design as well, which was expressive and strange in ways that make it memorable. From the beginning, DokeV showed it was willing to take risks and carve out its own identity rather than simply copying Pokemon’s formula. It was bold, unapologetically weird, and refreshingly unconcerned with fitting into established expectations fans have grown used to.

DokeV’s Disappearance Hurts as a Pokemon Fan

image courtesy of pearl abyss

So what happened? DokeV had an incredible reception from its debut trailer, and this momentum only grew after Pearl Abyss released a gameplay trailer. Game development takes time, of course, but what we saw showed a developer confident in their product. Yet after 2021, the game all but disappeared, leaving me and other fans desperate for any news on the creature collector MMO. While Pearl Abyss has been cagey on DokeV, many of these questions can be answered by another game, one that has taken the studio’s focus: Crimson Desert.

The two were revealed around the same time, and Pearly Abyss has made changes to both. Crimson Desert was initially going to be a prequel to Black Desert Online, but shifted in development to become a single-player experience. In the same vein, DokeV dropped its MMO elements and leaned into the open-world action-adventure category. Multiplayer elements would still be present, including PvP, but this huge shift in focus undoubtedly forced some development to be restarted. This could easily explain the disconnect between the first trailers and the silence fans were now facing.

The one solid bit of information we know about DokeV now is that Pearl Abyss has no expectations that the game will be released before 2027. The timeline was put at about 18 months after Crimson Desert’s release, though this window was given ahead of Crimson Desert’s March 19th release date being revealed, so this information may be outdated. Still, one thing is clear: a lot of DokeV’s momentum has faded, and the creature collector’s fate may rest on the success or failure of Crimson Desert.

Crimson Desert May Determine DokeV’s Fate

Image Courtesy of Pearl Abyss

Both DokeV and Crimson Desert were revealed in 2019 around the same time, and both have gone through developmental shifts. This time, the studio likely saw the studio adjust its focus to work on Crimson Desert and put DokeV on the back burner. Afterall, a single-player game is easier to develop than a game featuring multiplayer. Not only that, but single-player games were making a huge comeback. Games like Death Stranding, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order proved players were hungry for well-made narratives. This was likely a contributing factor for Crimson Desert becoming Pearl Abyss’ priority.

Considering both games saw a reset in their development means Crimson Desert’s release and reception can shape how Pearl Abyss handles DokeV. If the game is a success, many of the resources will return into development for the upcoming creature collector, and may see the studio double down on the single player elements. However, if Crimson Desert has a rocky launch, we may see Pearl Abyss reconsider the multiplayer aspect that was first planned for DokeV. Regardless of how Crimson Desert goes, it seems clear that the timeline for DokeV’s release rests in the hands of Crimson Desert.

Pearl Abyss has left the release window open for DokeV, only saying no earlier than 2027. This timeline could easily shift based on multiple factors, the most obvious being Crimson Desert. Having to wait until 2027 after the strong reception from earlier trailers stings, but if DokeV is truly to challenge Pokemon, especially in the wake of the huge leaks and planned games for the legendary series, Pearl Abyss needs to take its time. If waiting even longer means that the creature collecting genre gets the best game in years, that is something I can live with.

