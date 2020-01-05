Hideo Kojima Wants to Make Something With “New Media”

Now that Death Stranding is out in the wild, Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions are looking to the future, and Kojima specifically is already hard at work on whatever the next concept of his will be. We know this because he’s made no secret of it. But despite the fact that Kojima Productions will almost certainly make another video game in the future — it’s hard to imagine the opposite — Kojima also seems keen to try something different. Something new. In fact, he’s gone so far as to say that he’d want to do something “new media” in the future.

In fact, Kojima recently shared some thoughts on social media about the upcoming year and decade, specifically pointing out the serious arrival of streaming and AI. He went on to say that that he would “like to create something related to such new media and totally brand new entertainment for the tomorrow.” In other words, Kojima has his eyes on tackling the changing landscape of entertainment head on.

We’ll have Tokyo Olympic in the year of 2020, and also the extreme change in entertainment industry will come in next 10 years with the arrival of the streaming and AI. I’d like to create something related to such new media and totally brand new entertainment for the tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/z0F3ClTzVt — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) January 1, 2020

This isn’t the first time, nor will it likely be the last, that Kojima has talked about doing something other than video games. It wasn’t that long ago that he specifically talked about Kojima Productions, the new studio that made Death Stranding, making films.

“In the future Kojima Productions will start making films,” Kojima said at the time. “If you can do one thing well, then you can do everything well.”

“I think within the next few years, gaming will move on to streaming,” he added. “Movies, dramas and games will all be streamed, and you’ll enjoy them on your iPad or iPhone or a screen anytime, anywhere. When that happens, games, films and dramas will have to compete in the same space. I’m very interested in the new format of game that will appear on there, and that’s what I want to take on.”

Death Stranding is now available for PlayStation 4, and it was recently revealed that the game would also be coming to PC in 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently released video game right here.