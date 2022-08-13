Hideo Kojima Tease Gives Fans Hope for a New Reveal

Game creator Hideo Kojima has been tweeting a fair bit recently considering P.T. just celebrated an anniversary, but amid those lookbacks at that game that never was, another of Kojima's tweets has caught the attention of his fans. Kojima said on Friday that he was "tentatively finished editing for now" while posting two images showing his workstation as well as some software presumably being used to edit some sort of video based on what's shown. Based on tweets similar to this one Kojima has shared in the past, people are now hopeful for some sort of reveal to happen soon with the next possible stage for such a reveal being the Gamescom event taking place this month.

Kojima's tweet in question can be seen below, and if you're not a frequent visitor to his accounts on social media, it probably wouldn't have looked like much of anything since there aren't any assets to dissect or anything of that sort. Kojima's fans have been trained to look for teases and hints as to what's to come, however, and from this one, people clearly have their expectations set for a trailer.

Kojima just finished editing a video. Trailer for Gamescom perhaps? 👀 https://t.co/qQD8iDguSC — Okami Games (@Okami13_) August 13, 2022

Either gamescom or ps event soon? https://t.co/zErOeFJ6iE — Mars (@mars200040) August 13, 2022

The PlayStation event referenced above isn't one that's been confirmed but is instead a rumored PlayStation Showcase that's supposedly going to happen in the next couple of weeks. While PlayStation did take part in the Summer Game Fest events to a degree, the presentation it brought to the event was not quite as large as these bigger PlayStation Showcases which, combined with other rumors and PlayStation's confirmed absence from Gamescom, has led people to believe a separate event is coming.

Whether Kojima does have a trailer planned for Gamescom, a PlayStation Showcase, or something else entirely, we do know that his studio, Kojima Productions, has at least two different titles in the works at this time. He confirmed as much late last year in a message shared with Famitsu, and while we don't know for sure what's being worked on, rumors have attempted to pinpoint what those projects might be. Death Stranding 2 seems like a sure bet based on some answers from Death Stranding star Norman Reedus while the second game is rumored to be an Xbox title with the name "Overdose" being thrown around but not confirmed.

Kojima has not been confirmed for a Gamescom appearance nor has he said a trailer is definitively on the way, so stay tuned to the opening night of the event on August 23rd to see if he's present with a reveal.