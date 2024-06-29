Demon Slayer Season 4 Hypes Finale With New Preview

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will officially be ending Season 4 with its next episode, and the anime is hyping up Season 4's finale with a final promo! Demon Slayer Season 4 has spent its run this Spring adapting the events of the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it had the least episodes for its season than seen in seasons past. Through these episodes filled with original content for the anime release, Tanjiro Kamado has been training together with the Hashira in order to be ready for the final fights against Muzan Kibutsuji to come.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc is coming to an end with Episode 8 of the season, and the anime is helping to remind people of the fact with a special new promo hyping up the finale. Unfortunately, it doesn't come with much new footage as to what to expect from the final episode itself, but it does confirm that the episode will begin streaming with Crunchyroll on Sunday, June 30th at 11:45 PT. You can check out the promo for the final episode below.

What Time Does Demon Slayer Come Out?

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Episode 8 is titled "The Hashira Unite" and the website for the anime ominously teases the finale as such, "On a quiet, moonlit night, Kagaya finally meets Muzan Kibutsuji, who appears at the Ubuyashiki residence." The episode will be premiering with Crunchyroll on Sunday, June 30th at 11:45AM PT, and will feature an extended run time of 60 minutes to bring it all to an end. With Demon Slayer Season 4 ending soon, you can catch up with all current episodes and Mugen Train film available for streaming with the likes of Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix and more.

Crunchyroll teases the events of Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc as such, "To the Hashira Training... The Hashira, the Demon Slayer Corps' highest ranking swordsmen and members. The Hashira Training has begun in order to face the forthcoming battle against Muzan Kibutsuji. Each with their own thoughts and hopes held in their hearts, a new story for Tanjiro and the Hashira begins."

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc will also be kicking off the English dubbed release for its run on Sunday, June 30th at 1:30PM PT with Crunchyroll as well. The voice cast from the previous seasons will all be reprising their respective roles for the new episodes.