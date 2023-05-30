Hideo Kojima Reviews Fast X

Renowned video game creator and movie lover Hideo Kojima has weighed in on Fast X. The Fast and Furious series has been going for over 20 years now and it seems like it's starting to finally reach the finish line. While there will almost certainly be spin-offs and other attempts to keep the franchise alive, Universal and Vin Diesel have been pitching Fast X as the beginning of the end of the mainline series. The initial plan was it would be the first of a two-part finale, but Vin Diesel has teased that they could make it a whole trilogy. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but it seems like Hideo Kojima will be there for whatever happens.

Hideo Kojima is most well-known for creating Metal Gear Solid, Death Stranding, and just generally being a really intelligent guy. However, he has also developed a following purely for his movie reviews which can range from absolutely glowing with tons of detail to having zero detail at all, which many have taken to assume it means he hated the movie. However, he had lots to say about Fast X. Kojima noted he was a bit late to the party and was very tired due to a business trip, but the movie woke him up from the jump. He noted that he couldn't really remember who died, which characters were friends or foes, but stated it didn't matter to him as it gave him a "boost". With that said, it seems like Hideo Kojima had a pretty good time with Fast X, even if it wasn't really a work of art.

I was on a business trip, so I watched "Fast X" a week late. I didn't sleep after an early morning flight to Haneda, so I usually fall asleep when I watch movies at these times, but I woke up from the beginning of the movie. I have been watching this series for 20 years, but who… pic.twitter.com/0Nw1oxVdKG — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) May 29, 2023

Admittedly, that's probably how it is for a lot of people at this point. They're big, loud popcorn movies that people are seeing for the absurdity at this point and not necessarily because the trials and tribulations of the Toretto clan are exactly riveting pieces of drama.

