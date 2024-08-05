High on Life Animated Series in Development From J.B. Smoove

An animated series based on the video game High on Life is in development, with J.B. Smoove set to produce. According to a report from Deadline, the actor/comedian may also star in the series, but an announcement has not yet been made. The adaptation is coming from Smoove’s Alternate Side Productions, in collaboration with developer Squanch Games as well as Striker Entertainment. Smoove seems like an ideal candidate for the animated series, as the comedian actually served as a voice actor in High on Life, where he provided vocal talents for the character Gus. Speaking to Deadline, Smoove talked about his history with the game, and his enthusiasm for the adaptation.

“When Squanch Games originally reached out to JB Smoove (I like to talk about myself in the third person) about voicing a character in their incredible video game High On Life, my first question was what does my character look like? They told me that I would be a fish that shoots…which makes perfect sense to me! As a Vegan I feel a fish should have the right to defend itself! I mean right?! And now that I’m partnered with Squanch Games and Striker Entertainment to bring the hilarious High On Life to series it feels like it was inevitable! They invited me to join them in the gaming universe and now I’m helping them move into the TV world! It’s a case of a game recognizing game! High on Life is wild, weird, and wonderful, and the series is going to be that and more! Get ready to laugh your way through space with some unforgettable characters like myself! We are locked and loaded and ready to go!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

At this time, details about the High on Life animated series remain slim. Video game adaptations are in the midst of a major renaissance at the moment, with studios increasingly looking for games to adapt. While major franchises like Mario, Sonic, and The Last of Us have all gotten a lot of attention, studios are even looking at indie games, such as Vampire Survivors and Among Us. Given the race to adapt so many different games to film and television, it’s not surprising that High on Life is getting a similar treatment.

For those unfamiliar with High on Life, the game was released in 2022, first making its debut on PC and Xbox platforms and releasing later on PS4 and PS5. The game’s story centers around an invasion of Earth, in which aliens are trying to turn humanity into drugs. However, the game’s protagonists are able to ally themselves with a race called Gatlians, which are talking weapons. Smoove’s character Gus is one of these talking weapons, and it will be interesting to see if he reprises that role in the series!

Are you excited for the High on Life animated series? What video game would you like to see adapted into a TV show or movie next? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!