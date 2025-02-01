10 Great Narrative-Driven Games Available Right Now on PlayStation Plus

With the glitz and glamour of graphics and gameplay, story can sometimes take a backseat for gamers. However, when a narrative is great, it can push a title to greater heights. Sometimes, the journey can be something movies or television can’t do, whether it’s the emotional complexities, nostalgic moments, and grand scale. PlayStation Plus is home to quite a few fantastic narrative-driven titles, with many being exclusive to the PlayStation platform. If you’re looking for the best stories on PS Plus, we’ve got 10 suggestions to jump into.

It’s important to note that these games are what is currently available at this time, so some may leave or some better ones may be added. Furthermore, there are more available that have amazing stories but didn’t make the cut here, like Detroit: Become Human, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Death Stranding, but are worth getting into. Still, if you are on the hunt for gaming’s best plots, look no further than this.

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut (2021)

Play video

An indie marvel in its own right, Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is an excellent dive into the complexities of self and of the human psyche. Set in the devastated and divided Martinaise, you play as an amnesiac detective solving a case of a hanged man outside a hostel. As the case deepens, you discover more about yourself, your partner Kim, and of the world around you. The depth of storytelling developer ZA/UM has in the game is so great, you won’t be able to experience it all in one playthrough. It’s renowned for its plot and creativity and especially for its painting-esque art style, received multiple awards for the original edition, including all four of it’s nominated categories (Best Narrative, Best RPG, Best Independent Game, and Fresh Indie Game) at the 2019 Game Awards. With additional content and voice acting with The Final Cut, it’s unlike any RPG or narrative on PlayStation Plus and is a truly unforgettable experience no matter where it takes you.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (2021)

Play video

The original Final Fantasy VII is renowned for being one of gaming’s best. This fact holds true for the remake which, despite adapting only the first portion of the original, still manages to provide an engaging and gripping plot. The Final fantasy VII Remake follows ex-SOLDIER turned mercenary Cloud Strife as he helps a geo-terrorist organization called AVALANCHE to stop the mega-corporation Shinra. Of course, Cloud’s past catches up with him, especially with the thought-dead super-SOLDIER Sephiroth appearing to him, and a tale full of action and intrigue unfolds.

Along with stellar combat, fantastic music, and beautiful graphics, Final Fantasy VII Remake delivers a all-around great experience, in and out of the narrative. Plus, with this being Integrade, you get access to Episode: Intermission, which introduces rookie ninja Yuffie before her appearance in last year’s Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. No matter if you played the original or not, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is worth a Buster Sword’s weight in gold.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (2021)

Play video

As one of the only surviving samurai after a Mongol invasion, will you honor your code and fight as a samurai or adapt and sink into the shadows like a ghost? This very scenario is what brings about the narrative of Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima, a third-person action-adventure title set in 13th-century Japan.

As Jin Sakai, you’ll defend your home island of Tsushima by any means necessary, even if that means breaking the samurai oath. It’s a personal tale full on self-discovery and the sacrifices one may have to make in the pursuit of revenge, as bumpy of a road as it will be. The title was successful enough to warrant an expansion, multiplayer, a movie adaptation from John Wick’s Chad Stahelski, an anime, and a recently announced sequel called Ghost of Yōtei, so it’s shown massive potential plot-wise and visual-wise. As this writer’s GOTY in 2020, it’s a must-play for PlayStation Plus members, especially with the Director’s Cut, which adds the Iki Island expansion and co-op multiplayer.

God of War (2018)

Play video

Finding beauty in the bloodshed is a phrase that, a decade ago, would not be associated with the God of War franchise, known then for brutal hack-and-slash and god killing. Yet, the 2018 sequel, simply titled God of War, managed to do just that in a way that thawed our frozen hearts. Taking place in Norse mythology (away from the Greek of the originals), the title follows battle-scorn Kratos and his young and brash son Atreus as they go on a quest to scatter the ashes of Atreus’ mother. Along the way, they’ll come face-to-face with vengeful gods and monsters who threaten Kratos’ now serene life. An axe in hand, you’ll fight those who go against you, all while protecting the very thing you lost back in Greece: your family. The father-son dynamic is a balancing act that works amazingly and crafts an unforgettable journey PlayStation Plus fans should not miss out on (especially with the sequel, Ragnarok, also on the service).

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (2021)

Play video

A good Marvel game on it’s own can be hard to find (outside of the amazing Insomniac Spider-Man titles, of course). However, Eidos-Montréal managed to create just that and deliver one of the best superhero-based stories to hit the market.

This original story sends the Guardians of the Galaxy (Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Drax, Groot, and Gamora) on a galaxy-saving quest after a botched monster capturing and a maniacal priest thirsts for power. With ample dialogue choices, the trademark humor and wit one can expect from the iconic intergalactic team is on full display. Even more so, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy matches the tone and themes of the comics and films in action, drama, and heart, which is a huge accomplishment. Its wins for its story at the D.I.C.E. Awards and The Game Awards where it battled against It Takes Two and Psychonauts 2, are further proof that what the team crafted is one you should definitely check out, especially if you’re a Marvel fan.

Shadow of the Colossus Remake (2018)

Play video

A boy, a horse, and a sleeping girl. Who knew those elements would be the basis of one of gaming’s best experiences in 2005’s Shadow of the Colossus and then again with the remake in 2018?

As Wander, you’ll take down over a dozen of the land’s most powerful creatures in order to awaken a sleeping woman. On your horse, Agro, you’ll risk everything to save this girl, even if it takes a toll on the world and yourself. It’s a tale full of action and sacrifice, despite there being minimal dialogue and interaction. The grand scale of the colossi and sheer epic battles you’ll have are among gaming’s best moments, as they feel like tales of old come to life. With many awards to its name and creator, the remastered version by Bluepoint does a great job of bringing that thrill to modern audiences and ensuring the (soon-to-be-adapted) story hits just as hard as it did 20 years ago.

The Last of Us Part 1 (2022)

Play video

What hasn’t been said about The Last of Us and its award-winning plot? This post-apocalyptic third-person shooter from the minds behind Uncharted is an emotional and intoxicating rollercoaster from start to finish. As grieving father and occasional smuggler Joel, you’ll escort Ellie, a promising yet rebellious teen, across the United States on a mission to potentially save the human race.

Despite intense gunplay and fearsome Clicker monsters, the true essence of the title lies in its human aspect, as we see the good, bad, and ugly of the world and what one is willing to do to survive and adapt. You know a story is good when it’s adapted into a TV show and it goes on to win eight Emmys and nominated for eight more Primetime Emmys including Best Drama. Even if you’ve journeyed with Ellie and Joel before, Part 1’s improved graphics and updates are more than worthy to dive into and experience, even if it brings on the tears.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015)

Play video

Monsters, myths, and magic. Despite the first two Witchers having those elements, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt does them justice twofold. A sequel to The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, the game takes mercenary monster hunter Geralt of Rivia on a journey to rescue his adopted daughter Ciri from the dangerous Wild Hunt. Armed with swords and magic, you’ll brave the slew of monsters within the Slavic-inspired landscapes of the Continent and meet new and familiar faces. The title was a massive hit upon launch with players and critics alike, winning Game of the Year at The Game Awards, Golden Joysticks, and the Game Developer Choice Awards, alongside acclaim for its story from multiple outlets. You don’t necessarily have to play the first two titles, watch the Netflix show, or read the books from Andrzej Sapkowski to see a truly grand and epic narrative that is essential for story-lovers to jump into, and that’s truer than ever before with The Witcher 4 recently announced.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (2016)

Play video

While it’s highly recommended you play all the Uncharted titles before this, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is a thrilling and heartfelt sendoff to one of gaming’s best adventurers. As Nathan Drake, you’ll embark on one last adventure to find Henry Every’s lost-long pirate treasure. With returning faces like Sully and Elena to new ones like Nadine Ross and Samuel Drake, A Thief’s End wraps up an almost-decade-long saga in true Naughty Dog fashion.

For fans of the charismatic explorer, the title delivered on just about every aspect, especially the narrative as grand as it was. Winning multiple awards for it’s story, from The Game Awards, Writers Guild, SXSW, and DICE, it’s the perfect goodbye to an iconic character and, even more so, a thrilling and great title.

Undertale (2015)

Play video

As was the case with Disco Elysium, when an indie game hits, it hits big. None could be a better example of this success than Toby Fox’s pixelated top-down RPG/bullet-hell Undertale.

You play as a nameless child who, after ending up in the surface of the Earth called the Underground, makes the journey to return topside, befriending or killing monsters along the way. One of the game’s defining features is its player choice possibilities as the player can choose to subdue or kill the creatures and characters you come across. Complimenting this feature is the witty and heartfelt dialogue that permeates Undertale.

Despite being developed by one person, the depth of the narrative and its characters is incredible and well-loved by those who played it. Even when compared to AAA titles on this list like The Witcher 3, the impact Undertale had not only brought more eyes to the indie scene, but became a cult classic (and was even gifted to Pope Francis by YouTuber MatPat). If you’re searching for a unique and deep story unlike anything else on the market, this game is right up your alley.