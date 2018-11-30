This ‘Fallout 76’ Bug Pretty Much Makes You A Giant, Naked Monster

“Is this a bug, or is this a feature” has pretty much become a term of endearment over the years with Bethesda games and Fallout 76 continues on that tradition valiantly. While all online games have bugs, not many can boast turning players into a weird, naked monstrosity quite like this Power Armor glitch.

Twitter user @Grand_DM took to his account to share a screenshot of his son’s hilarious find. Dubbed the ‘Tighty Whitey Horror’ that still somehow maintained a hat despite losing his pants, this glitch has got to be one of the more hilarious finds to-date:

So last night while playing Fallout 76, my son’s character had the creepiest glitch ever. His power armor molded with his body making what you see below. We were crying laughing as he walked around as the Tighty Whitey Horror. #Fallout76 pic.twitter.com/C483ysuaj1 — Grand DM (@Grand_DM) November 21, 2018

Plus, with a name like Tighty Whitey Horror … I mean … we’re kind of OK with that.

Now, it’s no “God Mode” glitch like this one here we covered earlier this month, but it is still pretty funny. We knew that Power Armor looked … uh, different on the body but to see the body look different because of it is a very humorous “feature.”

As for the game itself, Fallout 76 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Bethesda is consistently working on making the game even better, though despite its flaws – it’s a very enjoyable experience in the Wasteland.

“As of right now, I’m loving the hell out of it. Would I have loved a Fallout 5? Absolutely, but Fallout 76 is charming and it really is a fresh perspective on a franchise that didn’t necessarily need it, but it’s welcome nonetheless,” reads our full review.

“I understand why many might not find it their particular cup of tea, but I’ve noticed a lot of naysayers haven’t given it a chance. The world “online” has become almost scary with all of the talk cheaters, hackers, and griefers. Many see “online” as a series jumping ship, but that’s not the case here. I feel like if you’re a fan of Fallout, this will surprise you by how much it feels familiar. Play by yourself, play solo, just play it your way knowing it’s not a Fallout 5, but something else entirely.”

