Hilarious Fortnite Screenshot Taken Just Seconds Before Tragedy

Like any online game, expect the unexpected. For one Fortnite squad just looking to take a fun little photo op with their squad, they should have expected the missile coming straight at their faces. I mean, that’s what you get for cramming into a small space together in a Battle Royale game. As DJ Khaled would say, “You played yourself.” Luckily, they have a screenshot so we can all laugh merrily at the misfortune. Plus, it’s a pretty cute picture … you know, if you ignore the imminent death.

The snapshot in question comes from Redditor ‘Jared04892’:

You can almost hear the “Oh, shit …” from the players before tragedy struck. Luckily, as many of the Redditors already pointed out, the guided missles are insanely glitchy so honestly? I wouldn’t be survived if everyone in the screenshot survived completely unscathed.

What’s even better is that the player with the Durrr Burger skin seems to be the only one aware of the impending doom because he’s looking directly at the oncoming missile. So sad. Alexa … play Despacito.

In other Fortnite news in between glorious selfies, don’t forget that the Week 6 challenges are now live. It’s not too late to gather those Battle Stars and rank up those tiers!

It is important to note that the team is doing things a bit differently this go around. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges. Ready for what Week 6 has to offer? Let’s get started:

Free Challenges:

Deal head shot damage to opponents – 0/500

Harvest building resources with a pickaxed – 0/3000

Search where the Stone Heads are looking – 0/1

Battle Pass Challenges:

Search chests in Lonely Lodge – 0/7

Complete timed trials – 0/5

Minigun or Light Machine Gun eliminations – 0/2

Eliminate opponents in Tilted Towers – 0/3

This is an easier week than usual, making it fairly straight forward for players to get in there and knock out several quests at the same time. For instance, drop into Tilted Towers – take out enemy players with a minigun or LMG and aim for the head. While you’re there, get to work with that pickaxe on the nearby trees, buildings, – anything. Right there is three quests knocked out in one fell swoop. That, and chests are everywhere in Lonely Lodge, that’s pretty self-explanatory.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know!