Hit 2024 Nintendo Switch Console Exclusive Finally Coming to PlayStation & Xbox Next Month

When it comes to console exclusives, Nintendo has its fair share of titles that will most likely never arrive on other platforms. Nintendo IPs like The Legend of Zelda and Mario will stay as Nintendo console exclusives, year after year. But some third-party games arrive on Switch (and now Switch 2) as timed console exclusives. That means there’s a chance these games will eventually be made available for other consoles. That’s the case with 1000xResist, which is finally headed to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Game Pass next month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

1000xResist originally released for Nintendo Switch and PC back in May 2024. The game features an anime art style, drawing players into a beautifully rendered post-apocalyptic world with a futuristic vibe. In its first year since launch, 1000xResist has received an impressive Overwhelmingly Positive review rating on Steam, along with a solid 86 Metascore. And today, Fellow Traveler revealed that it will finally be available for Xbox and PlayStation gamers on November 4th. For Xbox Game Pass Subscribers, there’s even more good news, as the game will be a part of the Xbox Game Pass library as well.

Post-Apocalyptic Sci-Fi Hit 1000xResist Shows Off Stunning New Trailer to Announce PS5 & Xbox Release

As part of the official announcement, developer Sunset Visitor and publisher Fellow Traveler have shared an exciting new trailer for 1000xResist. If you haven’t yet heard of this game, the trailer gives you a great overview of the eerie, futuristic world and story waiting in 1000xResist.

Play video

If you like a good sci-fi game and/or post-apocalyptic adventure, 1000xResist will be a great fit. In it, you’ll play as Watcher, a being who serves the ALLMOTHER to keep order in the world. But after you uncover a shocking secret, everything you thought you knew gets upended.

In particular, fans and critics alike have praised this indie hit for its impactful and unique storytelling. The game’s stunning art style may be what first draws you in, but the masterful storytelling and well-built mechanics will keep you firmly enchanted. It’s easy to fall into cliches and tropes with a story like this one, but fans praise the way 1000xResist manages to tell a story that feels fresh while also commenting on big issues of our times. It tackles cloning, global pandemics, and immigration while also managing to delve into what makes us human.

Image courtesy of sunset visitor and Fellow Traveller

1000xResist is Sunset Visitor’s debut title, and it delivers. So, it’s pretty exciting to see the game’s potential audience expanding. On November 4th, 1000xResist will arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It will also be available via Xbox Game Pass. On top of that, new language localizations will be released, offering options to experience the story in Brazilian, Portuguese, Korean, and French in addition to the currently available English, Traditional Chinese, and Japanese options.

1000xResist costs $19.99 USD on Steam and Nintendo Switch, and should have the same price point for its upcoming console release.

Will you be checking out 1000xResist when it arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!