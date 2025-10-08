7 Best Xbox Game Pass Titles Right Now

Xbox Game Pass has undergone multiple changes in the last few years. Most recently, the Ultimate tier went up in price. Alongside that change, new perks and features arrived on the subscription service for all tiers. That means some new games were added unexpectedly, rounding out the ever-changing library of games available via Xbox Game Pass. If you want to get the most out of your monthly subscription, you’re likely wondering which games you should prioritize.

From the basic Xbox Game Pass Essential up through Ultimate, there are some great games on offer in the Game Pass library right now. To round out our list of the top 7 games on the service, I made sure to look at every subscription tier for the highest quality games available. That means there will be some solid games across every subscription level so that any Xbox Game Pass subscriber can find a great game to jump into today.

7. Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Screenshot by ComicBook

Included With: Xbox Game Pass Premium & Ultimate; Xbox Game Pass PC

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC

Recently released in 1.0, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is a delightful new entry in the bullet hell genre. Delve deep into various biomes to mine for resources and shoot up a ton of alien bugs. As I said in my review, this game has an endlessly addictive gameplay loop and is just plain satisfying.

This is one of the newer titles on Game Pass, so it will likely be around for a while. But there’s a lot of levels to shoot your way through, so if this one is on your list, I’d suggest jumping in soon. At just $12.99, it’s not too expensive to buy, but it’s always nice to get a trial as part of your Game Pass subscription first.

6. Hogwarts Legacy

Image courtesy of WB Games

Included With: Xbox Game Pass Premium & Ultimate; Xbox Game Pass for PC

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC

The wildly popular Harry Potter universe RPG was a surprise addition to Xbox Game Pass this month. Hogwarts Legacy has been out for a few years now, but it remains very popular with cozy gamers and Harry Potter fans. Though rumors suggest a sequel is on the way, it’s likely still a few years out. So, it’s still a good time to go back for this one if it’s been on your list.

Hogwarts Legacy is set before the events of the Harry Potter franchise. As an open-world RPG, it lets you step into your own wizarding life while experiencing a brand-new story. At full price, this one comes out to $69.99, so it’s a pretty good deal to play for the price of Xbox Game Pass Premium.

5. Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image courtesy of Gameloft

Included With: Xbox Game Pass Essential, Premium, & Ultimate; Xbox Game Pass for PC

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a wildly popular cozy game for a reason. This life sim lets you build your own valley full of your favorite Disney characters as residents. Cultivate friendships to unlock new quests and meet new friends, all while trying to recover the Valley from the Forgetting.

If you’ve been curious about Disney Dreamlight Valley, the Game Pass version is a great way to check it out. It doesn’t include the DLC, which will be an extra price, but it’s otherwise a solid look at the full game. It’s been around on the service for a while, so hopefully it’s not going anywhere any time soon.

4. Octopath Traveler 1 + 2

Image courtesy of Square Enix

Included With: Xbox Game Pass Premium & Ultimate; Xbox Game Pass for PC

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Both Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler II are included in Xbox Game Pass, so I’m cheating and putting them both together as one entry in this list. These Square Enix JRPGs are beautifully rendered and packed with compelling characters and an engaging story. And unlike many sequels, Octopath Traveler 2 didn’t fall short of the original.

There’s a new installment in the Octopath Traveler series headed our way. So, now is a great time to catch up on the first two games while we wait. Each game is $59.99 on its own, so it’s not too shabby to get to play them both for the price of an Xbox Game Pass Premium subscription.

3. Balatro

Image courtesy of Playstack Ltd.

Included With: Xbox Game Pass Premium & Ultimate; Xbox Game Pass for PC

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Balatro is an indie icon for a reason. This surprisingly addictive card game may be inspired by poker, but it’s its own thing. Balatro finds you building your own deck, working to secure the edge needed to defeat the final boss in a game full of surprises.

At $14.99, Balatro isn’t among the more expensive games on the list. However, it’s kind of an unusual genre so you may well want to try it out before you buy. And it my friends are any indication, you won’t want to stop playing once you start.

2. Hades

Image courtesy of supergiant games

Included With: Xbox Game Pass Essential, Premium, & Ultimate

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Let’s not talk about the number of hours I’ve sunk into Hades 2. But before the near-perfect sequel, there was the game that started it all. The original Hades is available on Xbox Game Pass, so if all this buzz around the sequel has you curious, you can experience Zagreus’ adventure as part of your subscription.

Hades is an award-winner for a reason. It has a satisfying gameplay loop and beautiful artwork, alongside stunning voice acting and sound mixing. It’s one of the older games on our list, but it’s one you absolutely should not miss while it’s on Game Pass.

1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Courtesy of Kepler Interactive

Included With: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate; Xbox Game Pass for PC

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC

Yes, this top Game of the Year contender is indeed on Xbox Game Pass. You’ll need that newly $30 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Tier to play it, but you can always head to GameStop to grab a month at the former price. At any rate, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is well worth playing, and it’s one of the best new releases available on Xbox Game Pass.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has been praised for its well-crafted characters and compelling story. For RPG fans, this one is a must-play. It’s $50 full price, so playing it alongside a few other games this month is well worth the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

What have you been enjoying on Xbox Game Pass recently? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!