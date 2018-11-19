Hitman 2 Review: Biting the Bullet

IO Interactive has been pumping out a consistent string of Hitman games over the years, culminating with the 2016 release The Complete First Season, which took an effective, albeit patience-testing, episodic approach.

But now its work is being seen on a more epic scale, thanks to the new publishers at Warner Bros. (replacing Square Enix) and a much more concentrated focus on just what Agent 47 can do. With that, Hitman 2 is likely to be a hit with fans — but the real question is whether other players can accept what it has to offer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s not to say Hitman 2 isn’t a worthy experience — it is, building upon your ultimate assassin skills and letting you take out targets as creatively as you want to. But it just feels like this entry moves forward as much as expected.

We still have a variety of tools of the trade at our disposal, and some rather inventive scenarios where we can really go wild on targets. But there are some limitations that may leave a few would-be killers frustrated. I know I was for a little while.

Opportunities Galore, But Patience Is Needed

For instance, the difficulty curve. Walking in to Hitman 2 with a run-and-gun style is pretty much a death wish. That’s because enemies are smart here (and high in numbers, even at the start), requiring you to keep on your toes. Shooting your target and making a run for it isn’t the smartest thing; instead, you’ll have to think out your moves and make it out in one piece. That’s a nice challenge for some, but it could throw off rookies and those that got used to the somewhat looser style of Hitman: Absolution. (It was challenging, but it enabled more of a “play how you want” approach than this game does.) I died 17 times in the game’s intro level, on casual difficulty. It’s a learning process that requires a lot to sink in — and a heaping amount of patience.

On top of that, the story seems pretty much by-the-numbers. Agent 47 and his mysterious partner keep tabs on targets that are part of a very secretive group, but very rarely do you feel like the stakes have been upped. You’ve got targets out there, you’ve got the means to take them down and…well, that’s it. For some, that could be just fine. But considering how many entries we’ve seen in this series, I expected something more. It is interesting to get more of a side that discusses his origins, but this could’ve used more build-up.

If you can accept storytelling limitations and difficulty that will test you (again, even on casual), then you may just like what Hitman 2 has to offer. The game serves up six brand new missions, with the ability to replay the original game’s as bonus content.

When it comes to new stages, the second one in Miami forces you to take out two targets, each in different spots, and one ready to hit the race track. That opens up a lot of opportunities of what you can do, whether it’s sabotaging a car, drugging their victory cup with poison, or just plain blasting them off the track with a well-timed sniper shot.

Solid Gameplay and Stacked Replay Value

And it’s nice to have the “full” story offered up in one package, compared to how the previous release went in with its episodic format. It allows you to see what all it has right off the bat instead of waiting. That’s not to say you don’t have content coming — the forthcoming Elusive Target, including actor Sean Bean — pose an interesting threat.

That said, you do have to download them all like they’re episodes — not sure if that was originally the plan or not, but just a heads-up in case you’re low on hard drive space.

Hitman 2‘s gameplay is solid, provided you bring the proper skills to the table. You’ll get consistent hints of what to do if you play on casual difficulty, while professional on up pose a greater challenge for you Agent 47 masters. Selecting your tools of choice is as simple as a tap on the D-pad and selecting what you need; and getting your hands on new weapons is a nice touch, from explosives to assault rifles. (Just remember, with those loud weapons, trouble will likely follow.)

And curious players may find themselves replaying levels just to see how much better a score they can get. In some cases, you’ll just figure out a direct line to your target and simply get out of there, but score very low as a result. However, with the wide-open approach, you may feel motivated to try again, this time with a more creative touch, like knocking out someone, stealing their uniform and getting close; or setting up an elaborate accident that will make it appear as if you were never there at all — an approach, by the way, that some Hitman players prefer. It’s this level of replayability that some players will live for, and Hitman 2 has it in spades. (That and getting the best score over your buddies, obviously.)

Take On Your Friends, Or Try Your Sniper Skills

And you can really see what each level has to offer, secrets and all, thanks to IO Interactive’s beautiful setup. For instance, if you try to take out your target in an office upstairs, you may miss out on the aquarium on the lower one, where you can flatten someone with a giant shark or throw them into an aquarium, fulfilling one of the bonus objectives. They add to replay value as well, so feel free to look at the checklist and form your strategy accordingly.

If you prefer, you can throw other players into the mix with Ghost Mode, which throws two players into the mix and sends you all after the same target. It’s a nice touch, especially when you get an idea of what approach each character brings. I just wish connecting with others was easier, as it can take a while to get a match started. Once you do, however — and if you get players with equal amount of experience — there’s nothing like it in the world of Hitman.

There’s also a Sniper Assassin mode that can be good fun, as you pick off targets from afar while trying to alert anyone of your presence. But I’m not a fan of how there’s only one map for this mode. At least, thus far. Here’s hoping the developer adds to it in the future, because there’s lots to like here, especially if you prefer taking down folks from a distance. (Sometimes it’s just the right touch, especially as multiple targets gather.)

IO Interactive’s Hitman 2 benefits from a very polished presentation. The levels themselves look fantastic, from the tranquil beauty of a very busy Miami racing circuit to a quiet beach house that suddenly loads up with targets. Each setting looks fantastic, even with mild glitches here and there (particularly with items in the environment). There are also solid animations throughout, though some character models aren’t quite as smooth as they should be. Oh, well, they line up in your sights and you take them out anyway, so no biggie.

As for audio, the environmental music for each stage is pretty cool; and the sound effects deliver as expected, with each weapon coming across with its authentic effects. The voicework is top-notch too, although the story doesn’t exactly overflow with excitement. In fact, in some cases, I just skipped past the story to get right back into the action. I have a feeling some players might be falling this same route.

Agent 47’s Still Got It, Depending On Your Taste

How Hitman 2 will work for you really depends on where you’re coming from. If you’re a newcomer to the series, it may be too overwhelming for its own good. Even on the lowest difficulty setting, you’re likely to get wiped out until you get an exact idea of what you want to do and where you want to do it. On that note, rookies may consider sticking with another game to suit their trigger-happy needs.

But for Hitman fans, this sequel will feel like paradise. The elements to dispatch your targets in elegant style remain in place; and there’s a level of creativity depending on what you bring to the table. All six episodes are intact here right off the bat (well, after you download them); and being able to play through earlier episodes again make the experience feel even more complete, if you’ve played the first game.

Throw some engaging Ghost Mode multiplayer on top of that, along with a limited (but enjoyable) Sniper Assassin mode, and you have a package that you’ll truly call “killer.”

Again, it really depends on what you’re looking for. Run and gun? Sit this one out. But if Agent 47 is in your blood, consider this a necessary mission to accept.

WWG’s Score: 3.5 out of 5.

(Disclaimer: A review code was provided by the publisher.)