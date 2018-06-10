Hitman 2 Trailer Hints At Mission In Miami

WB Games confirmed that Agent 47 was making a comeback with Hitman 2 a few days ago, set for release this November. But before he gets to making his business moves count, we need to know just what kind of missions he’ll be taking on, right?

A new gameplay snippet has been revealed online, going over details on one of the missions that he’ll be taking on. In it, we see bits and pieces that were teased in the sneak peek trailer last week, taking place on a race track in Miami.

We get profiles on three different drivers at the Innovation Race, with racers set to take the finish. Sierra Knox, a young, enterprising competitor, is taking part in said race with her slick new car. Her father Robert runs a nearby corporation with a new prototype waiting in the wings. And there’s also another competitor, a CEO of a Chinese company.

We’re not sure who gets paid what, and who the target really is. All we know is that Agent 47 is on the scene, and he’s bound to do what he does best.

We did see bits and pieces of how the race can play out in a previous trailer. He could sabotage the car by acting as a member of the pit crew and making everything look like an accident. But, if preferred, he can also get behind the scope of a sniper rifle and take out the driver that way, with an explosion creating enough damage to cover any impact from the bullet. And that’s just based on what we’ve seen thus far.

In case you missed it, here’s the lowdown on Hitman 2:

Travel the globe and track your targets across exotic sandbox locations in HITMAN 2. From sun-drenched streets to dark and dangerous rainforests, nowhere is safe from the world’s most creative assassin, Agent 47.

Prepare to experience the ultimate spy thriller story; your mission is to eliminate the elusive Shadow Client and unravel his militia, but when 47 learns his target’s true identity and the truth about his past, it changes everything.

HITMAN 2 introduces new ways to play, new game modes and new features, including the new Sniper Assassin mode with franchise first co-op play.

Hitman 2 arrives on November 13 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.