Hitman 3 Year 2 Reveal Date Announced

Developer IO Interactive has announced a stream highlighting its plans for Hitman 3. The game released almost exactly a year ago, and the stream will detail what’s in store for Year 2. The stream will air on Hitman’s official YouTube channel on January 13th at 6 a.m. PT. IO Interactive is already teasing some of the content that fans can expect to see, including PC VR, Elusive Target Arcade, and a brand-new mode for the game. The event will be hosted by Clemens, the team’s community manager, and viewers can expect to see new footage throughout.

IO Interactive’s Tweet announcing the stream can be found embedded below. The Hitman YouTube Channel can be found right here.

https://twitter.com/IOInteractive/status/1480902322045607937

At this time, VR is currently available for the game, but only through PlayStation VR. PC VR compatibility has been previously announced, and is currently slated to arrive this spring. It’s possible that release window could change during the Year 2 stream, but it’s impossible to say for certain. Regardless, fans with other VR headsets should be happy to have the option available.

It will be interesting to see what else gets announced during the stream! Following IO Interactive’s Tweet, fans have already started to speculate, and share their hopes for Thursday’s stream. Many are hoping that the game will finally get a release on Steam, now that Epic Games’ exclusivity is nearing an end. Of course, some fans were genuinely surprised to hear that the game is getting any new content. Reception to Hitman 3 last year was quite strong, so fans can’t be blamed for being excited to see what’s in store next for the game. Hopefully, IO Interactive can deliver on the hype!

Hitman 3 is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out the Hitman 3 Year 2 stream this week? What do you want to see announced? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!