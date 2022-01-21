Hitman 3 Year 2 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

This week marks the beginning of Year 2 of content for Hitman 3, which is the latest installment in IO Interactive’s stealth-action franchise. While Hitman 3 first released in the early part of 2021, IO Interactive is still going to be supporting the title for the long haul, meaning that a number of new additions have now come to all platforms that the game is available on.

As of right now, the Year 2 update for Hitman 3 is available to download across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platorms. This patch largely sets the stage for how Hitman 3 will evolve in the future, but it also fixes a number of lingering problems that have been in the game for a bit. Some of these alterations are specific to certain levels, while other changes are tied to select platforms.

Other than this new patch, the other biggest change with Hitman 3 this week is that the game is now available on Steam for PC. Upon launching last year, Hitman 3 was exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC, meaning that those who play purely via Steam had to wait. Fortunately, the game’s arrival on Steam has now come about in addition to its VR offering also now being playable via PC.

If you would like to get a look at all of the changes that have been made in this new update for Hitman 3, you can find the full list of tweaks attached below.

HITMAN 3 Year 2 Patch: 3.100

PS5

We’ve resolved an issue where audio could abruptly cut out or become muted during gameplay. This issue was especially prominent on PlayStation 5.

Xbox Access

We’ve resolved an issue where some Xbox players could intermittently lose access to content. After an investigation, we’ve identified that players who owned a lot of different Hitman content on the same console were most likely to be affected.

Improved Stability

We’ve made back-end changes to ensure a smoother online experience and reduce the number of ‘disconnection’ issues encountered by players.

Epic Achievements

We’ve added support for Epic Achievements and Avatars. More details can be found on the Epic Games Blog.

Windows PC Support

In addition to Epic Games Store and Steam, HITMAN 3 and HITMAN Trilogy are now available on Windows PC (Microsoft). Players on this platform (including PC Game Pass players) will have access to their existing HITMAN 3 progression that was earned playing HITMAN 3 on any Xbox console. That progression will also be synchronised between Xbox consoles and the Windows PC (Microsoft) versions of the game. Also, any Contracts created on this PC platform will be shared with Xbox console players and vice versa. These features are possible because Xbox Live is the central service that brings the two platforms together.

Shoulder Swap Controller

We’ve implemented a permanent fix for the ‘Shoulder Swap’ option, so that it’s now available when playing in Offline Mode with a controller.

Target Down Dialogue

We’ve implemented richer NPC dialogue that triggers when certain NPCs discover a target or VIP has been pacified, eliminated, or otherwise hurt. They will refer to them by name in several ways, such as when reporting their knowledge to a guard.

Lens Flare Reduction

We’ve resolved a handful of issues that could result in an excessively strong lens flare when certain light sources met reflective surfaces.

2 Easy 2 Silent

We’ve tweaked the unlock conditions for the ‘Silent Assassin’ trophy so that it unlocks more consistently according to the requirements.

Challenge Display

We’ve fixed an issue that could cause the menu UI to incorrectly display the mission that a challenge could be completed on. Now, the game will be more accurate when displaying what mission is best suited to complete a given challenge.

Glass Smash

We’ve resolved an issue where several glass panes were missing SFX when being smashed.

HUD Flash

We’ve resolved an issue where some HUD icons and messages would repeatedly flash during gameplay, depending on specific player actions.

We Use This To Fix

We’ve resolved an issue where the Versatile Assassin challenge on ‘The Author’ (H1 Patient Zero campaign mission) did not unlock, despite completing all the requirements. To ensure that the challenges are completed and tracked accurately, we recommend players complete all objectives and end the mission.

Dubai: Deadly Elevator

We’ve resolved an issue where NPCs that were attacked and thrown down an elevator shaft in Dubai would be pacified rather than killed. Now, only death awaits.

Dartmoor: Outdoors, Indoors

We’ve resolved an issue where 47 could see through a specific wall from outside the mansion in Dartmoor.

Chongqing: You’re Dead to Me

We’ve made changes to several areas in the Chongqing, so that any NPCs that find themselves outside of the playable area are classified as ‘killed’ and the bodies are ‘hidden’.

Chongqing: Table, No Table

We’ve tweaked the properties of an ‘invisible table’ in the Gluttony Gobble Escalation. Basically, it’s gone.

Mendoza: No Soup For You

We’ve resolved an issue where Agent 47 would be unable to move without being spotted, when starting as the Asado Chef.

Mendoza: Overly Persistent Prompt

We’ve removed a ‘prompt’ icon from near one of the persistent shortcuts in Mendoza.

Mendoza: Rich Harvest

We’ve made the Rich Harvest trophy/achievement slightly easier to unlock by not requiring the completion of a ‘hidden’ mission story on Mendoza. This should remove confusion amongst players who appeared to have fulfilled the requirements but did not receive the trophy/achievement.

Mendoza: Diana Dialogue

We’ve resolved an issue that could cause Diana’s dialogue not to trigger at the start of the Mendoza campaign mission.

Bangkok: Unusual Identity

We’ve resolved several issues where NPC names and images did not match up with the actual NPC in Bangkok.

Credit Where It’s Due, 3.100

We’ve updated the in-game credits where needed to reflect work done since the last patch, including new members of the team that have joined.