‘Hitman HD Collection’ Now Available, With a Killer Launch Trailer

As if Hitman 2 wasn’t enough to fulfill your target-squashing intent, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and IO Interactive just launched a twin-pack of assassination goodness for Hitman fans to enjoy.

Initially revealed this past week, Hitman HD Enhanced Collection is now available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, giving fans a chance to rediscover two of the best games in the series in glorious high-definition.

First up is Hitman: Blood Money, in which “you experience a globe-trotting adventure from the vineyards of Chile, to the Paris Opera House and even the White House itself in a face-off against a group of assassins known as The Franchise. When assassins from his contract agency, the ICA, are systematically eliminated in a series of hits, Agent 47 suspects that a larger, more powerful agency has entered the fray. As he suddenly loses contact with the ICA, Agent 47 senses that he may be the next target, so our merciless contract killer travels to America to take care of business himself…” the game’s description reads.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Then the adventure continues with Hitman: Absolution, where you can “experience the deep and personal story of Agent 47 as he pursues redemption across 20 intense missions. Enjoy a distinctive art style that combines with rich dialogue and performances by an impressive Hollywood cast to create a unique gameplay experience.”

Both games feature remastered visuals with 4K support, along with increased texture resolution and 60 frames per second animation so they look absolutely, ahem, “killer”. The texture formats have been upgraded, and there’s upscale support for the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro.

And the controls have been tightened a little bit, so it’s less of a stress to put your targets in your sights. Provided, of course, you get the job done the right way. Fortunately, there are options galore.

The game goes for $59.99, which might seem a little bit steep for some. But for those seeking more Hitman goodness, it should definitely hit the spot.

Check out the launch trailer above to see what kind of murderous action you can get into.

You can also check out Hitman 2 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Read our review to see if it’s up your alley!

Will you be picking up the Hitman HD collection? Reach out to me on Twitter at @TheDCD!