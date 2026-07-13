Hogwarts Legacy fans should circle September 1 on their calendars because it appears Hogwarts Legacy 2 may finally be on the horizon. It’s been three years since the open-world Harry Potter RPG was released. As you may know, the game had a somewhat troubled development at Avalanche Software, which ended up being a prolonged development as a result. Unfortunately, this means it provides little insight for speculation about when its sequel will be revealed and released.

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Given that the new HBO TV show is set to premiere on December 25, many have assumed the second game would follow in the coming months for some classic cross-media synergy that entertainment executives love. This is assuming the timelines even permit this, though. If this is to happen, then the Harry Potter sequel is going to need to be revealed soon, and it looks like that may actually be on the table.

The first Hogwarts Legacy game was revealed at a PlayStation State of Play, and much of its marketing was with PlayStation and tied up in subsequent presentations. There is an expectation that this will continue with the sequel, but no guarantee. We have seen plenty of games have various PlayStation marketing deals, and then not continue the pattern with sequels. We have also seen said deals carry over plenty of times. We have seen both. So, it’s hard to say one way or another, and it is impossible to predict the next State of Play, let alone ones even further away.

In comes September 1. As you may know, September 1 is the most significant day of the year when it comes to Harry Potter. It’s the day a new school year at Hogwarts begins, and over the years, it has become “Back to Hogwarts Day.” And there are often announcements related to the series made on this day, assuming the day of the week any given year permits as much. And this year it does. It very much does, in fact. September 1, 2026, is a Tuesday. As you may know, Tuesday and Wednesday are often the busiest days in the gaming industry in terms of announcements. To this end, Harry Potter fans hoping to see Hogwarts Legacy 2 should circle September 1 on their calendars, because if we are going to see the Harry Potter RPG this year, this is one of the most likely dates. For now, though, this is just speculation. For all we know, the game reveal will happen on a random day, unrelated to any events or special days.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.