Hogwarts Legacy DLC Reportedly in the Works

It shouldn’t be a shock whatsoever that a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world game set in the universe of Harry Potter, is on the horizon. Given that Hogwarts Legacy has already sold well over 30 million copies, Hogwarts Legacy 2 is a foregone conclusion that WB Games itself has already confirmed in the past. Surprisingly, though, rather than having Hogwarts Legacy 2 be the primary focus for developer Avalanche Software at the moment, it seems that DLC for the original game is planned to come about soon.

Based on a new report from Bloomberg, it was said that Hogwarts Legacy DLC is currently being developed. Details on what this add-on content will consist of wasn’t provided in the report, but it is said that Avalanche is juggling work on both this DLC and Hogwarts Legacy 2 at the same time. As such, it’s presumed that this DLC could serve as an epilogue of sorts to the main game and could pave the way for the story that is found in the sequel.

While Hogwarts Legacy DLC might not be a major surprise, what is unusual is that it’s coming about so late after the original game’s launch. As of this week, it has been two years since Hogwarts Legacy arrived in 2023. Since that time, further updates have continued to come about in addition to mod support, which recently arrived on PC. For the most part, though, many players seem to have moved on from Hogwarts Legacy and aren’t necessarily clamoring for DLC now the way that they once were. As such, even if DLC does end up releasing in the months ahead, there’s a chance that it could simply be too late to make much of an impact.

Assuming that this report is accurate and Hogwarts Legacy DLC is real, we could end up hearing about it very soon. Prior to its release, WB Games partnered heavily with PlayStation for promotional coverage of Hogwarts Legacy. Based on recent rumors, PlayStation is now gearing up to have its first State of Play event of 2025 at some point in February. If this presentation does come to fruition, there’s a good chance that Hogwarts Legacy could show up in some capacity at the event.

Until that time, how do you feel about the potential of DLC for Hogwarts Legacy? And would you prefer that Avalance focus more on Hogwarts Legacy 2 rather than add-on content for the original game? Let me know your own thoughts down in the comments section.