Hogwarts Legacy Getting Mod Support on PC With New Update

Fans of the Wizarding World have enjoyed their time in Hogwarts Legacy, but many have been left wanting after completing the game. A recent announcement has sparked excitement and new life for Hogwarts fans, and the best part is it is coming very soon. While PC players have already enjoyed some of the recently announced features, support wasn’t exactly strong, and fans had to do much of the work themselves. However, all that is about to change nearly two years after the initial release of Hogwarts Legacy with the addition of some new tools to play with.

Modding has long been a feature of PC games, but it can often be complicated work. This is typically a result of a game not naturally supporting modding, but some games take a different approach and offer tools to help modders.

Hogwarts Legacy is officially adding mod support to the game on January 30th as a part of the next free update. With official modding tools, it becomes easier than ever to create and implement mods for Hogwarts Legacy.

The official Creator Tool Kit for Hogwarts Legacy will be available on the Epic Games Store and Steam on January 30th. It has built-in features to connect CurseForge and WB Games accounts, allowing modders to easily create and upload mods for others to enjoy. An in-game Mod Manager also makes it incredibly easy to download and install mods in Hogwarts Legacy.

Mods for Hogwarts Legacy can take all shapes and sizes. Players can make small cosmetic changes to the world and characters, or go beyond that with gameplay changes. Custom enemies, new spells, and even community-made dungeons are possible with mods, and the creative minds of the community will show what they can with official mod support.

Avalanche Studios has already partnered with mod creators in the Hogwarts Legacy community to have a wide array of mods available when official mod support goes live. Players can expect new models for brooms like dragons, vacuums, and even cats, or enjoy new options for character customization regarding appearances and clothing.

Those looking for more action can enjoy the Dungeon of Doom mod. This is a new dungeon made by fans, featuring an endless dungeon with new combat challenges and hidden paths. A new magical creature quest also expands on the fantastical life of Hogwarts Legacy as well.

Modding and the Creator Tool Kit are the next steps for Hogwarts Legacy, showing a promising future for the game.. As players learn the tools, more mods and content will be added, further extending the life of Hogwarts Legacy.

For now, the Creator Tool Kit and mods are only available for Hogwarts Legacy on PC at launch, but this may change in the future. Players can enjoy mods while waiting for the highly-anticipated Hogwarts Legacy 2.