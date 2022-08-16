New Hogwarts Legacy Reveal Taking Place at Gamescom

New footage from the upcoming Harry Potter video game Hogwarts Legacy is set to appear next week at Gamescom. Within the past week, WB Games and developer Avalanche Software sadly announced that the highly-anticipated game would be pushed out of 2022 and would instead now release in early 2023. And while this news was upsetting to a number of eager fans, we'll at least be getting a new look at the title this time next week.

Divulged today on social media, host and producer Geoff Keighley revealed that Hogwarts Legacy will be shown off next week during Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 23rd. Keighley didn't say much about what from Hogwarts Legacy will be highlighted, but it's assumed that a new trailer or new gameplay footage from the title will be unveiled at this time. In a general sense, this will have been the first time since March 2022 that WB Games has opted to show off anything new from Hogwarts Legacy, which means that a number of fans will surely be keeping their eyes on this event.

Don't miss an exclusive new look @HogwartsLegacy during @gamescom Opening Night Live next Tuesday, August 23.



Streaming live everywhere at 8p CEST/7p BST/2p ET/11a PT at https://t.co/AFycLZG9XF pic.twitter.com/mMnAabFv7y — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 16, 2022

At this point in time, we've received confirmation of a handful of different games that will be highlighted at Gamescom Opening Night Live. In addition to Hogwarts Legacy, new reveals associated with Sonic Frontiers, High on Life, and Return to Monkey Island are slated to appear as well. Over the coming week, Keighley will surely continue to announce more titles that will be shown off during the presentation, although the broadcast will surely have some surprises in store as well.

Hogwarts Legacy is now slated to arrive early next year on February 10, 2023, and will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. A version of the game for Nintendo Switch is also in the works, but WB Games hasn't announced the launch date for this iteration just yet.

