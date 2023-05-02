Hogwarts Legacy Developer Teases Unannounced AAA Game

It looks like Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software is already working on a new and unannounced AAA game. Right now, there's no word of what this game is, but it is almost certainly Hogwarts Legacy 2 or whatever the sequel winds up being called. Avalanche Software has made many games over the years, but nothing it's ever done previously has come even close to the success of Hogwarts Legacy. So, again, this mystery game is almost certainly a sequel.

The tease comes the way of a new job listing for Avalanche Software, who is hiring for a variety of positions, including Software Engineer. To this end, Avalanche Software and WB Games note that applicants applying will be working on "an unannounced AAA console title."

"Avalanche Software, a division of Warner Brothers Games Inc. seeks a Software Engineer to join our talented team working on an unannounced AAA console title," reads the job listing. "As a member of our studio's engineering team, you will collaborate with designers, artists, and other engineers to develop immersive gameplay experiences with industry leading visuals. Relocation to Salt Lake City, Utah is required."

The listing is much longer than this blurb, but this paragraph is the only salient bit. If this is a Hogwarts Legacy sequel, then it could be out in the next three to four years, planting the game somewhere between 2027 and 2028. That said, that's assuming things go to plan, which they rarely ever do in AAA game development nowadays. It's unclear exactly how long Hogwarts Legacy took, but it's believed to have been in development for about five to six years. This is based on its release in proximity to the studio's previous release in 2017. That said, this assumes there weren't any canned projects in between.

As always, take the speculative parts here with a grain of salt, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Assuming this mystery game is a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy -- which is a good assumption -- what would you like to see from the follow-up. Are there any specific improvements or additions Avalanche Software should look to implement?

H/T, Game Rant.