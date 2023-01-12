Steam Deck Officially Getting 2023's Biggest Game

2023's biggest game is going to be on Steam Deck! The Steam Deck has been a pretty revolutionary device for a lot of gamers. Although not the first of its kind, it is the best in class. It allows people to bring their Steam library with them wherever they go and still get a solid, premium experience with the game. Even if you don't own a PC, it's an awesome portable gaming device. Not only can you play indies and other small-scale stuff, but you can also play some of the biggest games releasing today like God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, and in just a few months, The Last of Us Part I.

Very soon, what is tracking to be the biggest game of 2023 or at the very least, one of the biggest, will also join the Steam Deck library. Warner Bros. has confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy will not only be playable, but also verified on Steam Deck. This means that it is optimized for the device and should work well on the device. Of course, it remains to be seen exactly how well it will run on there, but it does at least guarantee a level of quality that one would hope to. Given the game is also meant to release on Nintendo Switch later in the year, Steam Deck won't be the only way to play Hogwarts Legacy on the go. However, the Steam Deck offers a level of control over the game's performance and quality that is not offered on the Nintendo handheld.

Hello again, David! We reached out to the Hogwarts Legacy team for you and were able to confirm that the game WILL be Steam Deck verified on launch. We hope this helps with your decision! Take care. — WB Games Support (@WBGamesSupport) January 12, 2023

As of right now, Hogwarts Legacy is expected to be one of the biggest games of the year. It's set roughly a hundred years before the events of Harry Potter's time at the school and will allow players the opportunity to play as their own customizable witch or wizard. From there, they'll be able to choose how their story unfolds and walk their own path.

Hogwarts Legacy will officially release on February 10th, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC and Steam Deck. An Xbox One and PS4 version will release on April 4th with a Nintendo Switch version on July 25th. Are you going to play the game on Steam Deck? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.