Hollow Knight’s Latest Expansion Gets New Name, Release Date

Ever since its surprise release on the Nintendo Switch during E3 week, Team Cherry’s Hollow Knight has been producing some big numbers — a welcome sight for an inspired Metroidvania-style game such as this. And now it’s about to get even bigger, and with a new name to boot.

The development team announced in a blog post today that it would be releasing the free add-on content for the game on August 23, for both PC and Nintendo Switch. But it won’t be going under its previously revealed name, Gods & Glory. Instead, it will now be called Hollow Knight: Godmaster.

The team actually had an interesting explanation behind the name change. It simply wanted to avoid legal action. “Small update to let you know of a last-minute development. As of today, Hollow Knight‘s upcoming Free Content Pack is getting a snazzy new name. Formerly Hollow Knight: G*ds & Gl*ry, Free Content Pack 4 will forever-more be known as: Hollow Knight: Godmaster

That’s right! We’ve upgraded the name to be bigger and better than ever! The Free Content Pack still features the exact same content, and is still releasing for players on Nintendo Switch, Windows, Mac & Linux on August 23rd.

So why the 11th hour change? Well not only is the new name 100 times cooler, more distinct, more ‘Hollow Knight’, it also doesn’t conflict with the title of a certain mobile game, made by a very large, very powerful video game company! It’s a win win all-round! Now, let’s all take a moment to enjoy this stylish upgrade.“

This “certain mobile game” they speak of is Gods and Glory, which is currently being offered by Wargaming Mobile. Though its nature is far different from what Hollow Knight has to offer, Team Cherry felt that it’s better off playing things safe instead of trying to copy the name.

Hey, no matter what it’s called — we would’ve easily played it if it were called Hollow Knight Whimsical Free Content Hey Let’s Happy Times — the free expansion promises to push the original game beyond its limits. And we only have to wait a few more days to give it a shot!

Hollow Knight is available now for Nintendo Switch and PC.